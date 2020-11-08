If you love all things Mexican, this one’s for you…

It might only be Sunday but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to start planning for the weekend ahead. If you feel like you’ve tried and tested all of the brunches the city has to offer, it’s likely you’ll be on the hunt for a new one to try.

Enter Arriba Arriba Brunch, the newly-updated Friday event brought to you by cool Mexican restaurant ZOCO Dubai. It’s one for those who can’t get enough of nachos, quesadillas, taquitos and other flavourful Mexican cuisine.

The brunch will run every Friday from 12.30pm to 4pm. It’s priced at Dhs165 for soft beverages and Dhs325 for house beverages, inclusive of house spirits, wine, classic margaritas and sangrias. For kids aged 7 to 12, it’s Dhs110. Age six and under go free.

Food will be served via street trolleys, in a bid to lessen wastage that usually comes from a buffet brunch. As well as Mexican classics such as quesadillas and tacos, authentic salads, soups and ceviche will be served.

Mains include a huge grilled platter piled high with jumbo shrimps, beef sirloin, chicken chorizo, squid and beef chorizo served with Mexican rice and pasta on the side. Traditional desserts include churros and Tres Leches cake.

A margarita is an authentically Mexican cocktail and ZOCO is celebrating that very fact with a special Margarita Market. Here you’ll find plenty of flavours and options, with pitchers that are perfect for the whole table to share.

ZOCO Dubai, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Fridays, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs165 soft beverages, Dhs325 house beverages. Tel: (04) 437 0044. zocodubai.com

Images: Provided