2021: Places to celebrate New Year’s Day in Dubai

Start the new year with a fresh slate and spend time with loved ones and great food…

After what seems like a never-ending year, 2020 is nearly over.

And if you want to start 2021 off on a great (and delicious) note, there are plenty of restaurants offering up lunches, brunches, happy hours and much more to help you kick the year off.

Here are 14 places to celebrate the first day of 2021 in Dubai

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa

This family brunch includes a children’s buffet and plenty of activities including exciting games, face painting, a petting zoo, bouncy castle, mysterious magician, camel and pony rides as well as a lively four-piece band. Adults can savour dishes from the live cooking stations and organic food counters and indulge in free-flowing beverages.

Al Forsan, Bab Al Shams, Al Qudra Road, Dubai, 1pm to 5pm on Jan 1, Dhs450 soft, Dhs675 house. Tel: (0)4 809 6100. @babalshamshotel

Casa de Tapas

Kick-off 2021 with a Spanish Fiesta complete with live flamenco, band and DJ whilst enjoying an unlimited selection of hot and cold tapas brought to the table. There’s even a live paella show. It costs Dhs335 for the house package and Dhs375 for sparkling.

Casa de Tapas, Dubai Creek Club Street, Port Saeed, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm on Jan 1, Dhs335 house, Dhs375 sparkling, Tel: (0)4 602 1234. @casadetapasdubai

Hutong

Hutong will be debuting their ‘Flaming Peking Duck’ for the very first time on January 1, 2021 alongside other acclaimed Dim Sum selection and signature dishes. Entertainment includes a saxophonist, accompanied by dynamic beats from DJ Ivan Minuti. Don’t miss trying out a Hutong’s unique cocktail or two.

Hutong Dubai, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Dubai, 12.30pm to 4pm on Jan 1, Dhs398 free-flow dim sum and food, Dhs488 grape, Dhs688 bubbles. Tel: (04) 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com

Iris Dubai

If you had a late-night on December 31, This signature brunch Iris is perfect as it begins at 4pm and ends at 8pm. Prices start from just Dhs250.

Iris Dubai, Meydan Grandstand, Dubai, 4pm to 8pm on Jan 1, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house and hops, Dhs520 bubbles, Dhs50 premium. Tel: (0)4 56 951 1442. irisdubai.com

Lah Lah

Head to favourite hangout spot, Lah Lah on New Year’s Day for a cool brunch filled with sharing platters of the restaurant’s signature pan-Asian dishes. There are two seatings, 2pm to 5pm and 7pm to 10pm. Prices start from Dhs295.

Lah Lah Bazaar, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai. 2pm to 5pm and 7pm to 10pm on Jan 1. Dhs295 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs450 premium. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com/restaurants

Masterchef, the TV Experience

Brunch here runs from 1pm to 4pm but in case you had a late night the previous night out, opt for the 7pm to 10pm time slot. To celebrate the start of the year, the restaurant is offering 50 per cent off the brunch menu.

MasterChef, The TV Experience, Millennium Place Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, brunch on Jan 1, 1pm to 4pm and 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 550 8111. masterchefdxb.com

Matroshka Bistro & Jardin

This restaurant opens its doors on New Year’s Eve but you can dine here on New Year’s Day from 1pm on a special festive a-la-carte menu. The chic new venue is influenced by Russian and French cultures, evident in both the cuisine and the decor. It is fully licensed and boasts a relaxing bistro-style setting with terrace seating on the ground floor, and a more luxury dining area upstairs – inspired by early 20th century Russia and France.

Matroshka Bistro & Jardin, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 1pm onwards on Jan 1. Tel: (0)4 579 7540. @matroshka_dubai

Missippis

For some sun-soaked family-friendly fun, head to Missippis for their New Year’s Day Brunch. Prices start from Dhs299 for the house package. For children, ages six to 12 it’s just Dhs99.

Missippi’s Pool Bar & Social Hub, Avani Ibn Battuta, Dubai, 12pm to 4pm on Jan 1, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 sparkling, Dhs99 children ages 6-12, Dhs199 teens from 13-18. Tel: (0)4 574 3111. missippisdxb

Muchachas

An unlimited Mexican feast awaits with mocktails and soft beverages for just Dhs139. Want unlimited margaritas, house beverages and selected hops instead? It’s just Dhs219. It starts at 1pm.

Muchachas Mexican Cantina, Holiday Inn Express, near Safa Park, off Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm on Jan 1, Dhs139 soft, Dhs218 house. Tel: (0)4 327 5878. @_muchachas_

Perry & Blackwelder’s Original Smokehouse

Begin the new year with P&B’s Rock ‘n’ Rolling brunch with a live DJ and three hours of free-flowing classic Americana food and beverage. Prices start from just Dhs195 for the soft package and there’s a kids’ menu for just Dhs95.

Perry & Blackwelder, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm on Jan 1, Dhs195 soft, Dhs295 house, Dhs95 kids menu. Tel: (800) 666 353. @perryandblackwelder

Radisson Red

Looking for a happy hour? Head to this cool hotel in Dubai Silicon Oasis and enjoy half off on all selected beverages across participating outlets within the hotel. It’s only available from 12pm to 2pm.

Fancy a brunch instead? A ‘We Survived – 2021 Bunch’ is taking place on New Year’s Day from 1pm to 4pm for just Dhs350 for house drinks. For soft beverages, it’s just Dhs175. It runs from 1pm to 4pm.

Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai, happy hour 12pm to 2pm, brunch from 1pm to 4pm, Dhs175 soft, Dhs350 house. Tel: (04) 571 4343. radissonhotels.com

The Meydan Hotel

Start 2021 with mouthwatering culinary delights that include lavours from across the world, great beats and make unforgettable memories. For little ones, there is a dedicated kids’ play areas and gaming consoles. There are three different packages to pick from and prices start from Dhs249.

Farriers, The Meydan Hotel, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm on January 1, Dhs249 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 381 3333. @themeydanhotels

The Rose & Crow n

Looking for an afternoon lunch in a laidback setting after the previous night out? Head to Rose & Crown where a perfect post-New Year celebration menu awaits. There are games such as pool table, dartboards and jenga to help keep up the energetic spirit, unlimited food and drinks and soothing music. It’s Dhs220 for adults and Dhs95 for children ages six to 12 years.

The Rose & Crown, The Atrium at Al Habtoor City, Dubai, 12.30pm to 4pm on Jan 1, Dhs220 for one adult, Dhs95 per child ages 6-12, Tel: (04) 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com

Traiteur

Enjoy a relaxing atmosphere of the waterfront terrace, overlooking the Dubai Creek and skyline. The brunch includes an exquisite cuisine, mesmerizing views and lively ambience. Prices start from Dhs495 for the soft package.

The Promenade, Park Hyatt, Deira, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm on Jan 1 Dhs495 soft, Dhs695 sparkling, Dhs775 bubbly, Dhs895 premium bubbly. Tel: (04) 602 1814. hyattrestaurants.com

Images: Supplied