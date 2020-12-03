Be one of the first to check out these new spots…

Since the launch of The Palm Fountain at The Pointe, you might think the destination would slow down on its openings – but it’s only just getting started. There’s been a few recent additions to the dining scene so we’ve rounded them up to keep you in the know.

Here’s three new places to check out at The Pointe.

Zor

Fans of Uzbekistan and Mediterranean cuisine will enjoy the latest haunt to open, Zor. The grand opening on December 17 and 18 will see a performance from Uzbek singer Sevara Nazarkhan. Traditional dishes include Uzbek beef and lamb soups known as chuchvara and shurpa, as well as Zor’s Osh, a dish of tenderly braised lamb meat with rice. The two-floor venue has an expansive outdoor terrace from which to enjoy the new Palm Fountain.

Zor, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, daily 1pm to 5pm & 6pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 566 9612. zor.ae

Bramble

Somewhat of a hidden gem, you’ll find Bramble in the new Food District at The Pointe. The 360 degree bar is the ideal spot to sample a creative cocktail, or order a glass of vino and find a seat on the terrace, overlooking the fountains.

Bramble, Food District, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Thur noon to midnight, Fri & Sat noon to 1am. @brambledxb

Samakje

For all things fish and seafood, be sure to check out Samajke at The Pointe. The name loosley translates to fish expert, so you know you’re in safe hands at the Grecian-style restaurant. Spread across two floors, the restaurant comprises of a relaxed dining area, upstairs bar and two gorgeous terraces.

Samajke Restaurant and Lounge, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 12pm to midnight daily. Tel: (04) 584 6777. samakje.com