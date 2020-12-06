What is your week looking like?

Just like that, Christmas is over and now it’s the countdown to New Year’s Eve, which will take place on Thursday, December 31. Hopefully you got a little extra time off work between the two holidays, so if you’re looking for things to do, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s 6 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week…

Sunday, December 27

1. Visit a brand new restaurant

Brand new restaurant CZN Burak opened in Downtown Dubai on Christmas Day (December 25) and it’s ready got the royal seal of approval from H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. It’s owned by celebrity Chef CZN Burak who has a huge following on his social media channels. CZN Burak Dubai will serve up traditional warming Turkish-Lebanese dishes and boasts both indoor and outdoor terrace seating with Burj Khalifa views.

Czn Burak Dubai, Boulevard Point, Downtown Dubai, open daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)58 108 1800. @cznburakdubai

2. See a spectacular drone show

There’s only a few more days to see the spectacular daily drone show at JBR. If you venture down to The Beach at JBR or onto Bluewaters one evening, until January 30, you’ll be greeted by an exciting live show happening daily at 7pm and 9.30pm. The performance will see multiple drones take to the skies to entertain and amaze viewers below.

The Beach and Bluewaters, daily until January 30, 7pm and 9.30pm, free. visitdubai.com

Monday, December 28

3. Treat yourself to a relaxing hammam treatment

There’s no time like Christmas to treat yourself to a little extra TLC. What better way to do that than with the ultimate relaxation: a Turkish Hammam? Check out the one at Anantara, The Palm. It takes place inside an ornate room with a warm stone hexagonal island to lie on. Your hair is gently washed and face cleaned, then you’re treated to an invigorating all-over body scrub to buff away dead skin, followed by a cascade of soapy suds and massage.

Anantara Spa, Anantara, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs630, 60 minutes. Tel: (0)4 567 8140. anantara.com

4. Party at a Hip Hop night

If you’re spending the week partying, you should check out the Soho Garden Terrace on a Monday, which is being taken over by Toy Room DXB weekly. Music is set to be all things Hip Hip and, it’s ladies’ night, with free-flowing drinks from 8pm to 1am for Dhs99. Dining will run from 8pm to 11pm.

Soho Garden Terrace, Soho Garden, Dubai, Mondays, 8pm to 3am. Tel: (0)52 463 3338⁣⁣. @toyroomdxb

Tuesday, December 29

5. Try a KFC Chicken Pizza

If you’re waiting until the New Year to embark on that health kick, you’ve still got a few days to indulge. Your childhood fast food dreams might just have come true with the brand new KFC Chicken Pizza. Brought to you by Pizza Hut Middle East and KFC Arabia, Pizza Hut’s pan dough base is topped with peppery gravy, cheese and sweetcorn, KFC chicken pieces and KFC Twister mayo, plus KFC’s spicy sprinkle to finish things off. We’re saying it. Dreams do come true.

Available to order from Pizza Hut and its delivery partners across the UAE. pizzahut.ae

Wednesday, December 30

6. Kickstart your fitness journey

Swap the pub crawl for bear crawls at this ladies’ night with a (Russian) twist. Every Wednesday from 5.30pm the UV-glowing gym in Business Bay serves up a new 2-for-1 deal on workouts, where members can bring a friend for free. Prepare to torch calories with a high intensity workout, then hit the Bare bar to enjoy 2-for-1’s on protein shakes.

bare.fitness/ladies-night