The show can be seen from The Beach and Bluewaters…

Dubai Shopping Festival 2020 has officially kicked off and has already seen plenty of exciting action. The 45 day activation launched with a performance by British singer Anne-Marie, plus plenty of exciting upcoming events over the next few weeks.

If you venture down to The Beach at JBR or onto Bluewaters one evening, you’ll be greeted by an exciting live show happening daily at 7pm and 9.30pm. The performance will see multiple drones take to the skies to entertain and amaze viewers below.

There are two shows per day, following two differing themes. The first sees Modesh and Dana explore the city in “Dubai, A City of Adventure”, while the second looks at transformation of the emirate in “Dubai, From the Past to the Present”.

Dubai Shopping Festival Drone Light Show is something you’ll have to see to believe, as technology and art come together to create something truly unique. The perfectly choreographed devices swiftly transform to create visual representations of landmarks, logos, and even the UAE’s three-finger salute.

The best way to catch the show is from one of JBR’s and Bluewaters’ many restaurants. Make sure you secure an outdoor table at either destination and you’ll enjoy the show, plus cuisines such as French food at Un Dimanche a Paris, or fresh seafood at Catch 22.

Now in its 26th edition, DSF will run until January 30 and has an events calendar packed with fun, festivities, retail promotions, family entertainment, live concerts and much, much more.

The Beach and Bluewaters, daily until January 30, 7pm and 9.30pm, free. visitdubai.com