Enjoy a festive market, a meet and greet with Santa and a huge Christmas tree…

Christmas is less than two weeks away (!!!) and we’re currently in the midst of seeking out more festive goings-on in the city than we can fill our stockings with. One such happening is a rooftop festive village with a huge Christmas tree, meet and greet with Santa and so much more.

For the first time, Nakheel Mall has launched its much-anticipated rooftop space, and what better time to do it than at Christmas? Step into a Winter Wonderland with live music, entertainment, a bustling Christmas market for those extra-special presents and even an ice rink.

In true Dubai style, Palm Jumeirah’s Nakheel Mall invites you to swirl, twirl and show off your skills on Dubai’s only rooftop ice rink. The Rooftop Festive Village is open every day from December 10, 2020, to January 2, 2021 and it’s pretty much guaranteed to give you all those festive feels.

It will be open 2pm to 10pm weekdays (Sunday to Wednesday) and 12pm to 10pm on weekends (Thursday, Friday and Saturday). Take the kids to meet Santa whilst you marvel at the tinsel shimmers, pretty lights and 13-metre Christmas tree.

Nakheel Mall has teamed up with Dubai’s most popular market, Ripe Market, to put on some tantalising food stalls to keep you from getting hungry whilst you’re there. Restaurants will also be open, offering an array of different cuisine.

Designed to entertain the whole family, the little ones are likely to have some smiles whilst enjoying a play area and Toy Factory workshops. The adults can sway to Christmassy live music and shop for off-the-rack trinkets and gifts for your loved ones.

It’s free to visit the Rooftop Festive Village, so what are you waiting for?

Rooftop Festive Village, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open December 10 to January 2, 2021, 2pm to 10pm weekdays, 12pm to 10pm weekends, free. @nakheelmallpalm

Image: Getty