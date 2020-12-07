And they can be enjoyed by the whole family!

The Dubai Fountain at Downtown Dubai attracts scores of people for being one of the world’s largest choreographed fountain system. But now, you have four more reasons to visit the family-friendly destination.

Emaar Entertainment has launched The Dubai Fountain Water Experiences at its brand new extension which comprises of new activities that the whole family can enjoy.

These include a dedicated kid’s activity, a family boating experience, a unique kayaking adventure, and a floating garden.

Here’s what we know so far.

The family boating experience comes with an option of motorised or pedal boats in the shape of larger-than-life swans. Families are free to explore the district and famed fountain show in a way that they have never experienced it before. Prices start from just Dhs50 per person.

If you love water adventures and are looking for a dose of adrenaline – hop onboard one of the specially crafted kayaks and water bikes. The activity is ideal for beginners, intermediate, and advanced paddlers. It will cost you Dhs80 per person.

For fans of birds, round up the family and head to the Bird Cove – the designated kid’s activity which features a combination of motorized and pedal boats in the shape of ducks and flamingoes.

Don’t want to get splashed? The Floating Garden attraction can be viewed from dry land and is an attraction that aims to highlight the flowers loved by the people of the nation.

Want to make a booking? Here’s how.

Bookings must be made in advance online here and are only available 90 days ahead. You will be asked to pick your date and time, so get to planning!

The Dubai Fountain Experiences attractions are open daily from 12pm to 8pm, with the last entry to the attraction accepted at 7.30pm.

Images: Emaar Entertainment