Time to get lost…

The Waterfront Market is your one-stop-shop for all your grocery needs and the stores and restaurants are pretty great, too. And now, Dubai’s premier fresh food market has opened up a new attraction for families and children – an Alice in Wonderland themed Garden Maze.

The entertainment attraction is part of a bigger initiative of bringing back safe entertainment to the Market. So, don’t worry – you don’t have to take a tumble down a rabbit hole to enter the maze.

Entry to the garden maze costs just Dhs25 for 30 minutes and Dhs30 for one hour. You’ll even get popcorn plus the chance to win some great prizes in the Waterfront Market’s daily competition.

You can find the maze at the Waterfront Market Garden and it will remain there until March 15, 2021. Timings are from 10am to midnght.

Apart from the maze, there’s even a new playground area and trampoline park the little ones will love while parents can go explore the range of outdoor kiosks selling fresh food and gifts.

In addition to this, if you’re visiting during the festive season, there’s more you can see.

Runnung until January 16, there are four festive cabins to expxlore, mini pancakes and churros to be enjoyed and even an art and craft stations for the kids.

Keep your eye open for the Snow King and Queen stilt-walkers plus a luminous ‘white show’.

The festive market runs unil January 16, from 2pm to 10pm at The Waterfront Market’s Main Atrium.

Remember, as always, visitors to the Waterfront Market have to practice social distancing and masks are compulsory.

Waterfront Market, the intersection of Al Khaleej Rd and Abu Hail Street, Deira, Dubai, garden maze entry Dhs25 for 30 minutes and Dhs30 for one hour. Tel: (800) 627 538. @wfm.uae

Images: Waterfront Market