New Year's Eve: All of the road closures in Dubai you need to know about
The RTA has announced a number of street closures…
Heading out on December 31 to bring in the New Year? If you’re driving, make sure you take note of these road closures on the day as it could affect your travel.
And of course, being New Year’s, you don’t want to be late to begin the countdown to midnight. In fact, some of the major roads leading to Downtown Dubai will be closed from 4pm.
For the Dubai Metro, the Burj Khalifa station will be closed from 5pm on December 31.
If you’re heading Downtown on New Year’s Eve you must register using this app.
Here are all of the road closures in Dubai you need to know about.
.@rta_dubai prepares a full traffic plan during the New Year’s Eve celebrations 2021, adopting the preventive guidelines. Watch to know more. #MyDubaiNewYear pic.twitter.com/uLVmzrMwau
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 29, 2020
All roads leading to the Burj Khalifa will be closed on December 31 as per the below.
Al Asayel Road will be closed from 4pm and will only open for buses and emergency vehicles.
Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will also be closed at 4pm. The lower deck of Financial Centre Road will also close starting at 4pm while the upper deck will close at 9pm.
Mustaqbal Road will be closed gradually from Business Bay and Dubai World Trade Centre intersections from 6pm.
Al Sukuk street will close at 8pm.
The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) also stated that the elevators at Dubai Water Canal pedestrian bridges in Jumeirah, Al Safa and Business Bay will be closed on Thursday.
Parking
Worried about parking? Don’t stress as there are 16,700 parking slots in the Emaar area, Dubai Mall including Zabeel extension parking.
The RTA has asked the public to refrain from parking in the surrounding areas of the event, especially Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Street.
Buses
RTA has highly advised the use of public transportation on New Year’s Eve. The authority has allocated 200 buses to take visitors from the event area to Dubai Metro stations and where taxis are made available. The buses will be free of charge.
Shuttle bus location: Sheikh Zayed Road next to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall metro station, the lower and upper deck of DIFC, Burj Khalifa road and Business Bay metro station.
And if you’re a Dubai Metro user and planning to use it over New Years, the Dubai Metro to run continuously over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day
Remember, if you’re off to Downtown Dubai to dine or to catch the fireworks, make sure you have registered on the U By Emaar app. You will then be issued a QR code which you must carry with you to show at the entrance. Access to Downtown Dubai will be through five gates which have been put up around the area and only those with the QR codes will be able to go to the viewing locations.
