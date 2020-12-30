The RTA has announced a number of street closures…

Heading out on December 31 to bring in the New Year? If you’re driving, make sure you take note of these road closures on the day as it could affect your travel.

And of course, being New Year’s, you don’t want to be late to begin the countdown to midnight. In fact, some of the major roads leading to Downtown Dubai will be closed from 4pm.

For the Dubai Metro, the Burj Khalifa station will be closed from 5pm on December 31.

If you’re heading Downtown on New Year’s Eve you must register using this app.

Here are all of the road closures in Dubai you need to know about.

.@rta_dubai prepares a full traffic plan during the New Year’s Eve celebrations 2021, adopting the preventive guidelines. Watch to know more. #MyDubaiNewYear pic.twitter.com/uLVmzrMwau — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 29, 2020

All roads leading to the Burj Khalifa will be closed on December 31 as per the below.

Al Asayel Road will be closed from 4pm and will only open for buses and emergency vehicles.

Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will also be closed at 4pm. The lower deck of Financial Centre Road will also close starting at 4pm while the upper deck will close at 9pm.

Mustaqbal Road will be closed gradually from Business Bay and Dubai World Trade Centre intersections from 6pm.

Al Sukuk street will close at 8pm.

The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) also stated that the elevators at Dubai Water Canal pedestrian bridges in Jumeirah, Al Safa and Business Bay will be closed on Thursday.