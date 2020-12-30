It’s probably your fastest bet of moving around the city over the busy period…

New Year’s Eve 2020 is just one day away and there will be huge festivities happening all over Dubai to celebrate. If you’re planning on travelling across the city to watch some fireworks or go to a special brunch, the Dubai Metro is probably your best bet for seamless travel.

The Dubai Metro will run for 24-hours a day for nearly three days straight over the festive period. If you are planning on visiting Downtown Dubai on New Year’s Eve, you must download the U by EMAAR app and register to access anywhere Downtown, even restaurants.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced timings for Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram and other services over New Year.

Here’s what you need to know about travel on New Year’s Eve…

Dubai Metro and Tram

The Dubai Metro will be operating from 5am on December 31 to 1am on January 2, which is 44 hours continuously. The Red Line will run from 5am and the Green Line will run from 5.30am on December 31.

All metro stations will be open except the Burj Khalifa station, which is set to be closed from 5pm on December 31 until 6am on January 1, so if you’re heading Downtown for New Year’s Eve, you’ll need to get there very early.

If you’re using the Dubai Tram, note that it will be in operation from 6am on December 31 to 1am on January 2.

Marine Transport

To beat the traffic entirely, why not use the marine transport that’s available? RTA will be running special marine transport services on abras and ferries over New Year’s Eve, starting from 9.30pm on December 31. Stations include Al Seef Marine Station, Al Ghubaiba Marine Station (Dubai Creek), Marina Mall Station (Dubai Marina), Sheikh Zayed Road (Dubai Water Canal) and Al Jaddaf Marine Station.

