The app is the only way to access Downtown Dubai on New Year’s Eve…

With one of the biggest New Year’s Eve firework spectacles in Dubai, not to mention the world, thousands of people flock to Downtown Dubai to see the Burj Khalifa put on a show. If you’re doing just that this New Year’s Eve in Dubai, you must download and register using the U by Emaar app.

When we say must, we mean must. The only way to access public viewing areas and restaurants (even if you have booked) is by registering with the app. After successfully registering, guests will receive individual QR codes that will be used to gain access to Downtown Dubai on New Year’s Eve.

Whether you’re Emaar Boulevard residents and hotel guests, visiting one of the restaurants or hotels on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Souk Al Bahar, Dubai Opera and The Dubai Mall Promenade, or going to the public viewing area is the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, you need to register.

Strict social distancing measures will be adhered to for those visiting the viewing platform on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard. It will have limited capacity, so make sure you book ahead using the U By Emaar app for groups of up to 12 people.

Not only is the Burj Khalifa, aka the world’s tallest building, set to put on a huge fireworks display, there will also be a mesmerizing light and laser show. The annual New year’s Eve Dubai show is considered one of the most iconic spectacles in the world.

New Year’s Eve gala to be broadcast live globally and live-streamed on mydubainewyear.com

The number of visitors to Downtown Dubai (and indeed other areas of the city) is expected to increase considerably on New Year’s eve, and therefore, travel details have changed. If you are visiting Downtown Dubai, you’ll need to get there early.

Some roads to Downtown Dubai will close from 4pm and the Burj Khalifa metro station will be closed from 5pm on December 31.

Find out about Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram and Marine Transport timings here.

Find out about Dubai road closures here.

