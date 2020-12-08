Rosé All Day has evolved into Rosé All Night, and we’re here for it…

If you’re a fan of Cove Beach’s epic ladies’ day, Rosé All Day, then you’ll want to clear your calendars for Wednesday night. Cove Beach Dubai at Caesar’s Palace Bluewaters Island has just launched a brand-spanking ladies night, bringing you five hours of fun and frivolity with Rosé All Night.

Rosé All Night kicks off this Wednesday at Cove Beach Dubai – and much like the daytime incarnation, this promises to be a brilliant evening by the beach.

For just Dhs149, you’ll be treated to five hours of free-flowing sparkling wine and cosmopolitan drinks along with a mixed food platter, from 5pm to 10pm. The pool’s open until 7pm, and DJ Chris Wright will be at the decks, to provide the ideal ambience for your night on the sand.

If you’ve got serious staying power, you can double-down on the rosé fun, starting with an afternoon at the pool and beach for Rosé All Day, from 12pm to 5pm, before making a seamless transition into the lounge area for Rosé All Night.

Not wanting to be left out, the freshly minted Cove Beach Abu Dhabi is also coming to the pink-wine party, with Rosé All Night launching on Thursdays from 8pm to 11pm, starting December 17.

Located at Cove Beach Makers District, the Abu Dhabi affair is priced at Dhs99 for a three-hour package, from 8pm to 11pm.

Cove Beach Dubai, Caesar’s Palace Bluewaters Island, Rosé All Night, Wed 5pm to 10pm, Dhs149 including drinks and a food platter. @covebeachdubai

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi, Makers District, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, Rosé All Night, Wed 8pm to 11pm (starting Dec 17), Dhs99 including drinks and a food platter. Tel: (0)563 987 895. @covebeachabudhabi