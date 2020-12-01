The skies will light up in one location at least…

We still don’t have confirmation about whether or not there will be firework displays at the Corniche or on Yas Island.

Traditionally the acrobatic-chromatic displays have drawn big crowds and obviously, that’s something we’re all trying to avoid at the moment.

But there have been rumours about smaller displays, in each of these locations.

If Yas Island is putting on a show, based on previous events it’s likely to be staged around Yas Marina Circuit. Any talk of timings at this stage would be pure conjecture, other than to say ‘the evening’. Obviously.

There’s also usually a display on Al Maryah Island, although our investigation has deemed that particular event in unlikely to go ahead.

We will of course update you if more information is released.

Whizz-bangs confirmed

The one confirmed show in the capital is at The Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival (running until February 20, 2021), currently taking place in the Al Wathba region of Abu Dhabi.

It’s an ongoing festival with heritage and cultural events, an amusement park, a fountain and laser show, theatrical performances, horse beauty shows, camel riding and more.

That ‘more’ includes weekly firework displays (on Fridays) at 9pm, although there will be a special UAE National Day display on November 2.

You can buy your tickets for just Dhs5, on the tickets.zayedfestival.com website.

Keep your eyes on What’s On Abu Dhabi social media channels for more information on those other displays.

Images: What’s On Archive