See in 2021 with a staycation…

If you’re tossing up between a celebratory dinner or a UAE hotel stay this New Year’s, why not combine the two with one of these New Year’s Eve staycation deals in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah?

Raffles Dubai

See out 2020 with a staycation at Raffles Dubai. Enjoy an overnight stay in a Signature Room (suitable for two adults and two children) including breakfast, from Dhs2,266. You can also chose a drinks package and three-course Italian dinner at Solo Restaurant and Bar, from Dhs180 per person. The dinner and breakfast are free for children up to the age of six. For ages seven to 12, it’s Dhs98 for the New Year’s Eve dinner, and Dhs25 for breakfast.

The next day, welcome 2021 with the Garden Market Brunch, a relaxed family-friendly affair with barbecues, crepes and ice cream. It runs from 1pm to 4pm, and is priced at Dhs395 including house drinks or Dhs245 with soft drinks.

Raffles Dubai, staycation from Dhs2,266. Tel: (04) 324 8888. Email bookus.dubai@raffles.com

Five Palm Jumeirah

Bed down at Five Palm Jumeirah for a minimum stay of five nights over the New Year’s Eve period. Rooms start at Dhs3,900++ for two, including breakfast and an Italian-inspired New Year’s Eve dinner at Cinque, with house drinks.

Five Palm Jumeirah, from Dhs3,900++. @fivepalmjumeirah

Dubai Festival City

To coincide with the Dubai Shopping Festival, you can book a value-packed staycation at the InterContinental until January 31. Prices start at Dhs599++ (there’ll be a supplement of around Dhs300 on New Year’s Eve), including a Dhs200 voucher to spend at Dubai Festival City Mall, breakfast, a suite upgrade, access to Club InterContinental, and up to 30 per cent off dining and spa.

On New Year’s Eve at Dubai Festival City, there’ll be two fireworks displays and a host of restaurants and packages to choose from. Take your pick of fresh seafood, ceviche and oysters at Anise (Dhs599 to Dhs849); Parisian delicacies at Choix par Pierre Gagnaire (Dhs395 to Dhs795); a gala buffet dinner at Skyline Lounge (Dhs799 to Dhs899); the Belgian Cafe’s relaxed family-style feast (Dhs550 to Dhs650); or an international buffet at Sirocco (Dhs249 to Dhs349).

InterContinental Dubai Festival City, DSF staycation from around Dhs899++. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com/festive

The Meydan Hotel

When you book a New Year’s Eve staycation at the Meydan Hotel, you’ll get a one-night stay for two people, the gala dinner for two (including drinks), plus breakfast the next day. It’s priced at Dhs2,100 twin share, and is valid only on December 31.

Farriers Restaurant, the Meydan Hotel, WhatsApp: 056 525 4040. themeydanhotel.com/festive

Five Jumeirah Village

Ring in the New Year at Five Jumeirah Village, including an overnight stay and a four-course set menu at Cinque, with house drinks. There’ll be live entertainment and prime views of the city’s fireworks from the comfort of your own private balcony or terrace. Prices start at Dhs1,300 for two.

Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, from Dhs1,300 for two people. @fivejumeirahvillage

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

Over the festive season, room rates at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens start at Dhs270. On New Year’s Eve, enjoy an evening brunch at Lah Lah, priced at Dhs575 per person for sharing platters and house drinks, or Dhs675 with premium drinks. Then, on January 1, share a New Year’s Day brunch at Lah Lah, from 2pm to 5pm or 7pm to 10pm, for Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs375 with house drinks, or Dhs450 with sparkling.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, staycations from Dhs270. Tel: (04) 519 1111. festivethegreens@jumeirah.com

ME Dubai

Dubai’s no stranger to stratospherically priced New Year’s Eve deals, but this package from ME Dubai takes the cake. For a cool Dhs8.8 million, you’ll get a three-night stay in the hotel’s suite including food and drinks, plus the world’s fastest car, the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Roadster, and a Jacob & Co.’s Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon Collection to keep. Bargain.

ME Dubai, Business Bay, Dec 31 to Jan 3, Dhs8.8 million including a car and a watch. Tel: (04) 525 2500. @medubai.hotel

Wyndham Dubai Deira

When you book your New Year’s Eve dinner at The Spicery, you can upgrade to an overnight stay at Wyndham Dubai Deira for an additional Dhs650. The Spicery’s dinner includes a three-course menu and DJ tunes, for Dhs400 including house drinks. Pay an extra Dhs100 for access to the rooftop pool terrace, where you can watch the midnight fireworks with a glass of bubbly.

Wyndham Dubai Deira, staycation from Dhs650. Tel: (04) 525 5000. wyndhamdubaideira.com

And in Ras Al Khaimah…

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa

Venture north to the Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa for an incredible night, inspired by the Caravanserais of old. Expect bonfires, fireworks, gondola rides, Asian street food and Turkish desserts, for Dhs495 with soft drinks and Dhs695 with house drinks. For a New Year’s Eve staycation, contact the reservations team for the best available rate.

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa, email: Reservations_RakResort@hilton.com. @hiltonrasalkhaimahresortandspa

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

It’s going to be a late night on Marjan Island, with the DoubleTree’s New Year’s Eve after-party at Anchor Bar scheduled to run until 3am. Whether you choose the glamorous New Year’s Eve gala by the Marjan Pool (Dhs299 to Dhs399) or the Islander’s gala at Meze and Sanchaya Terrace (Dhs499 to Dhs599), your best bet is to make it a staycation. The reservations team can sort you out with the best available rate.

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island. Tel: (07) 203 0104, email: reservations_dtmarjan@hilton.com.