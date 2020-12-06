We could all do with a makeover right about now…

If 2020 was a year when you let it all go, we’re not going to blame you. From DIY haircuts to at-home pampering sessions, our salon visits were few and far between over the past few months. Now, if you feel like you need a little freshen up before the festive season, Pastels Salon has got you covered with a brilliant new makeover deal.

Pastels has long been one of our favourite salons in Dubai, known for their bouncy blow waves and super-tight mani pedis. And now, the Jumeirah branch on Al Wasl Road is making sure we bounce into December looking our very best.

Available exclusively in the lead-up to Christmas, the Pastels’ Makeover is on offer now at Pastels Jumeirah. The package is priced at Dhs850, and for that you’ll get an express facial, hair treatment, consultation, cut and blow dry, and a mani pedi.

If you were to book each of these treatments separately, you’d be parting with Dhs1,030, so you’re saving about 15 per cent on this top-to-toe makeover.

We went along to test out the Pastels makeover, and here’s what we found…

First stop on the makeover tour is the facial studio, where master Edwige presides over a range of treatments from Guinot and Nimue. After inspecting my face under her bright light, Edwige decides a Guinot Detoxygene treatment is the best plan of attack.

The facial begins with a thorough cleanse, then an exfoliation using papaya extract to remove any dead skin and impurities. Next is a green clay detoxifying mask, followed by a reoxygenating massage that is so luxuriant it almost has me drifting off to sleep.

Once the facial ends, I head downstairs to Pastels hairdressing section. Having recently had too much length lobbed off at another salon, I skip the haircut and instead settle in for a hydrating treatments, shampoo and blow wave.

While all that’s taking place, two nail technicians get to work on my manicure and pedicure, filing, buffing and polishing to perfection.

The whole treatment is two and a half hours of pure pampering, and just what I needed following a year of less-than-stellar self-care.

Pastels Salon Christmas Makeover, 1186 Al Wasl Rd, Umm Suqeim, Dhs850. Thu to Tue 9am to 7pm, Wed 9am to 9pm. Tel: (04) 388 3534. @pastelssalon

Images: Instagram