The new Riu Dubai all-inclusive resort features 24-hour service …

Deira Islands is ready to welcome its first visitors, with the opening of Riu Dubai all-inclusive resort today. The massive 800-room resort is the first attraction to open on Deira Islands, a clutch of four isles off the coast of Deira.

The brand-spanking Riu Dubai is a four-star, all-inclusive resort with round-the-clock service. There’s a choice of 10 restaurants and bars, serving a range of cuisines including Asian, Italian and Lebanese favourites. And thanks to that generous 24-hour policy, there’s no ‘last drinks’ call here.

Start your day with a continental breakfast or a full-on feast at the buffet, complete with live cooking stations. Enjoy a light lunch at the poolside restaurant, or another blow-out meal at the buffet. Then take your pick of themed evenings and a range of cuisines for dinner.

Still hungry? Snacks are available 24 hours a day, along with alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and a regularly restocked minibar.

But it’s not all about all-inclusive indulgence. This beachfront resort is also home to a pristine stretch of beach, three swimming pools, two children’s pools and the Splash Water World water park. Littles ones will also love the RiuLand kids’ club – and parents will relish the time out.

Soak up the Dubai winter sun with a range of water sports, work out in the state-of-the-art fitness centre, or book in for a pampering session in the beauty salon.

Plus, there’s a daytime entertainment programme for adults and live music and shows in the evening, so you can do as much or as little as you like.

There’s an opening special on bookings, with room rates starting at Dhs463 per person per night, including all your food, drinks, water park access and selected activities.

For details on Riu Dubai all-inclusive resort, Deira Islands, visit riu.com/en/hotel/united-arab-emirates/dubai