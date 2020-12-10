It’s nearly here…

It’s Wednesday, which means the weekend is almost upon us. Winter season in Dubai is in full swing so there’s plenty of amazing things to do around the city.

From festive markets and free Christmas film screenings to fun brunches and sightseeing, here are 10 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend…

Thursday, December 17

1. Check out this cool festive market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FESTIVE WONDERLAND AT LA MER (@festivewonderlanddxb)

A brand new festive pop-up has opened at La Mer and will run daily for the next two weeks. The free-to-enter Festive Wonderland has everything you need to get you in the Christmas spirit, from festive food stalls, to live music, mulled wine and more.

Festive Wonderland, La Mer, daily 5pm to 2am, Dec 15 to Jan 1, free entry. @festivewonderlanddxb

2. Take the kids to a cute painting class

It’s officially winter break for schools in Dubai and that means you might have to think a bit harder to keep the little ones entertained. A cute Paint & Grow class is happening at Couqley French Bistro & Bar on Thursday. Your children will be guided by a class teacher and they’ll get to take home their mini-masterpieces too. Included is a juice and pain perdu (French toast) too.

Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, Thursday December 17, 3.30pm to 5.30pm, Dhs195 per child, sibling discount 10 per cent. Book your child’s spot here.

3. Get into the Christmas spirit with an open-air festive movie

Christmas is just around the corner which means it’s time to indulge in all of the classic festive movies you can manage. Until December 26, you can enjoy them for free at the Souk Amphitheatre, every day from 7.30pm. During the movie, if you want to munch on snacks, there are kiosks around the venue selling piping hot popcorn, chai, hot chocolate, gelato, pastries and more. See the full movie schedule here.

Festive Movie Nights, Souk Madinat, Al Sufouh 1, Dubai, free, until Dec 26. Tel: (0)4 366 8888. @soukmadinatjumeirah

Friday, December 18

4. Enjoy a barbecue feast on this lush terrace

Le Meridien Village Terrace has just reopened and will provide its visitors with a chic oasis, surrounded by palm trees and lush greenery. Known for its themed food nights, Fridays are for the barbecue. Enjoy unlimited food for Dhs119 or have it with unlimited house beverages for Dhs239.

Le Meridien Village Terrace, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre on Airport Road, Garhoud, Dubai, open Wednesday to Saturday, 7.30pm to 11pm. Tel: 04 702 2455. meridienvillageterrace-dubai.com

5. Go to a fun pre-Christmas brunch

If there’s one venue that knows how to throw a party, it’s McGettigan’s JLT. Its signature Jingle Bell Brunch is back with an extra edition, by popular demand, on Friday, December 18. From 1pm to 4pm, enjoy free-flowing house beverages, a festive buffet and live music for just Dhs249.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, Friday, December 18, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 house package. contact@mcgettigans.com

6. See the Dubai Canal and waterfall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Paday (@mark.photosnaps)

Are you looking to keep it cheap this weekend? Did you know there is a waterfall on Sheikh Zayed Road that you can see for free? That’s right, the bridge that runs over the canal as part of Sheikh Zayed Road has a flowing waterfall cascading from it. The man-made canal opened up in 2016 and is a 3.2km long waterway that extends from the Creek in Old Dubai through Business Bay, before finding its way back to the Arabian Gulf.

7. Sip on free mulled wine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIBE (@vibeuae)

It’s officially Christmas time and, for many, it’s the time to shelve the ice cold wines and sip on a festive warm mulled wine. Vibe 2.0 in DIFC is offering a free glass of mulled wine to guests throughout December. From now until December 31, anyone who orders a main course from their holiday season menu after 7pm at the cool DIFC bar can enjoy a complimentary glass of the warm Christmassy drink.

Vibe 2.0, Podium Level, Gate Avenue, DIFC, daily from 7pm until December 31. Tel: (800) 8423. @vibeuae

Saturday, December 19

8. Get a ‘microchip manicure’

Saturdays are all about pampering right? Well, how about making your next manicure the smartest one you’ve ever had? For the first time in the UAE, you can get a Smart Nail manicure which involves placing a microchip on your nail (which is then painted over). You can upload personal data onto your microchip such as your What’s App details, which can then be transferred to a nearby mobile device of your choosing. Find out more here.

Lanour Beauty Lounge, Duja Tower, Trade Centre 1, Dubai. Smart Nail Dhs250 for first application. @lanourbeauty

9. Go ice skating at this Winter Wonderland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Winter Wonderland DXB (@winterwonderlanddxb)

JBR’s Winter Wonderland DXB is back this year and will have a digital pavilion, street performances, a ‘glice-skating’ rink, and even a visit from Santa. The festive village opens up on December 12, running until January 7, 2021 and is packed with plenty of fun wintery activities to get you into the Christmas spirit.

Winter Wonderland DXB, JBR The Walk, Dubai, December 12 to January 7, Sun to Thur noon to 10pm, Fri & Sat noon to midnight. @winterwonderlanddxb

10. Get your Christmas snap in front of this giant gingerbread

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grand Plaza Mövenpick (@gpmovenpick)

The chefs at Grand Plaza Movenpick Dubai Media City have created a giant gingerbread replica of the Dubai Frame. When we say giant, we mean it, as it stands at 5.5 metres high and includes 4600 pieces. It frames a huge tree is adorned with bronze, silver and giant blue baubles. Where better to get that holiday card Christmas snap?

Images: Provided