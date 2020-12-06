Keep your eyes peeled for Beckham…

With so many A-listers (and B, C and D-listers) visiting the glittering emirate every day, it can be hard to keep track of who was spotted where.

So in case you were wondering who to keep an eye out for at The Dubai Mall, we’ve put together a list of some of the famous faces spotted in Dubai and the UAE this week…

David Beckham

Is he? Or isn’t he? Here’s what we know: Footballer-turned-megastar David Beckham shared a photo on his Instagram of himself at popular fitness class F45. Local branch, F45 Dubai Marina, then reposted the photo thanking Beckham for joining them, promising to welcome him again soon and wishing him luck on his desert safari later. Since then the fitness page has edited its caption, indicating that if the star is here, he’s hoping to lay low.

Passenger

British musician Passenger was in Dubai last week for a gig at Dubai Opera. The singer-songwriter stayed at Me Dubai while he was here, and told What’s On beforehand that he was looking forward to relaxing in the sun.

Max George

Singer and former member of boy band The Wanted, Max George, is vacationing in Dubai right now. The previous Strictly Come Dancing Contestant wasted no time getting to grips with the city. He was spotted dune buggying in the desert as well as at the beach by Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

Sophie Kasaei

Geordie Shore star, Sophie Kasaei, arrived in Dubai over the weekend. The reality show contestant joked with fans about the influx of people in the city recently claiming that she was “adding a Geordie into the mix”. So far she’s enjoyed the Secret Parties brunch at Five Jumeirah Village, where it looks as though she’s staying.

Arabella Chi

Love Island contestant Arabella Chi is also currently in Dubai. The influencer has been enjoying a holiday in the sun, visiting beach clubs and checking out Pier 7 restaurant Asia Asia as well as Amazonico.

Kinsey Wolanski

American actress Kinsey is in Dubai enjoying the many sights on offer. She’s already been sandboarding, visited Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, had dinner in Karma Kafe and drove a $3million (Dhs11million) Bugatti into Five Palm Jumeirah’s nightclub Secret Room.

Luciano Loco

German rapper Luciano is here in Dubai at the moment. The star has already been to check out Fame Park, a private attraction with a wide selection of exotic animals.