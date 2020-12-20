Keep your eyes peeled…

With so many A-listers (and B, C and D-listers) visiting the glittering emirate every day, it can be hard to keep track of who was spotted where.

So in case you were wondering who to keep an eye out for at The Dubai Mall, we’ve put together a list of some of the famous faces spotted in Dubai and the UAE this week…

Anne-Marie

Pop singer Anne-Marie was invited to perform at Dubai Shopping Festival over the weekend. The British artist performed live at Burj Park and to find out what else she has in store, check out our interview with the singer here.

Clean Bandit

Clean Bandit joined Anne-Marie on stage at Burj Park. The group also joined her for a boat trip ahead of the concert.

Steve Harvey

Steve Harvey is in town working on a campaign to promote the UAE. You can see the full video above, but the TV personality also found time to visit steak restaurant NusrEt.

Alec Monopoly

Graffiti artist Alec Monopoly is in Dubai at the moment, enjoying a winter break. That hasn’t stopped him from working though, as he was spotted at Five Palm Jumeirah creating a unique artwork and even taking over the DJ decks.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes

British singers Marvin and Rochelle Humes are in Dubai with their family. The group has checked into Jumeirah Zabeel Saray and appear to be enjoying their time mostly relaxing on the beach.

Kingbach

Canadian-American internet personality and actor, King Bach (Andrew Bachelor) is in Dubai at the moment. The comedian has aleady visited NusrEt and took a trip to the desert.