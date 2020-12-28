The hugely popular South African DJ is back performing again, alongside DJ Nic Fanciulli…

New Year’s Eve is just days away and if you’re still mulling over what to do on the night, this might just be what you’re looking for. Superstar DJ Black Coffee is set to headline a special New Year’s Eve party at Media One Hotel.

A special edition of the music night SANCTION is being brought to the Media City hotel by stalwart Dubai nightclub, Mantis. The cool underground party is set to take place in P7 the Car Park at Media One Hotel, which has been host to many a one-off music night.

DJ Black Coffee will be joined by Grammy-nominated producer & DJ Nic Fanciulli, who is synonymous with electronic music culture and dance music which has influenced the popular party isle of Ibiza’s dance music scene.

South African DJ Black Coffee’s career started in the early 2000’s, however, his star has risen meteorically over the past five years or so, having worked with the likes of Drake, Diddy, Usher, Pharrell and Akon. He worked on 2018 hit Drive alongside David Guetta and Delilah Montagu.

It’s not his first gig in Dubai. He’s performed over the years at ex-Dubai beach club Blue Marlin and d3 super club Base, to name a few. Outside of Dubai, he’s performed at world-renowned festivals such as Coachella and Tomorrowland.

On December 31, New Year’s Eve, the Sanction even will kick off from 9pm and will run until 2am. Entry will be by table bookings only. Table packages start from Dhs5,000 so you might want to get a few people together.

Mantis Dubai presents Sanction NYE, P7 the Car Park at Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, December 31, 9pm to 2am, table bookings from Dhs5000. Tel: (0)52 559 8858. hookme@mantis-club.com

Images: Provided