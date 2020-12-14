Say goodbye to 2020 in style…

The year 2020 has undoubtedly been a weird one and live music performances from international artists have been in somewhat short supply. Fear not though, if you’re a fan of popular British DJ Joel Corry, you’re in for a New Year’s Eve treat.

The Geordie Shore star-turned-DJ has seen his star rise considerably over the past couple of years. His 2019 debut track Sorry spent ten weeks in the top ten in the UK, swiftly followed by Lonely and Head & Heart, the latter of which has spent four weeks at number one in the UK.

Zero Gravity, arguably one of Dubai’s most popular beach clubs, is legendary for its parties and New Year’s Eve will be no different. Visitors will enjoy a three-course sit down dinner and unlimited beverages from 8pm to 1am, with Joel Corry providing the tracks throughout the night.

In order to seat everyone comfortably and abide by social distancing rules, a special purpose-built deck will be in place, set out over the beach. Up to ten guests can be seated at each table, with tickets priced at Dhs1,200 per person.

The three-course dinner includes Atlantic lobster and crab salad, foie gras and a sushi selection to start. Mains include truffle orecchiette, herb roast salmon and beef short ribs. To finish on a sweet note, desserts include red velvet cake, hazelnut opera and Macaroons.

If you like to keep it a little more simple (or you’re just still hungry later) you can dig into a range of naughty-but-nice treats, including Wagyu beef sliders, pizza, battered fish and crispy fried chicken. The ‘slider station’ will be open until 1am.

For table bookings and VIP bookings, contact Zero Gravity directly on (0)4 399 0009, (0)55 500 9111 or email info@0-gravity.ae.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Thursday December 31, 8pm to 1am, unlimited food and beverages Dhs1200. @zerogravitydubai

Images: Provided