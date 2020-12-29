The decision supports tourists and their families who may be facing difficulties with travel…

If you’re a tourist currently in Dubai, visiting family or just spending time here over the New Year, there’s good news – you can now stay longer without incurring any overstay fees on your tourist visa.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has issued instructions to extend tourist visas for an additional month, waiving any government fees for overstaying.

A Tweet from Dubai Media Office states that ‘the decision supports tourists and their families who are currently in the #UAE to spend the New Year holidays. Government entities will work to facilitate procedures for tourists over the coming period&collaborate with relevant authorities to ensure the safety of all visitors.’

The move will allow tourists visiting their families in the UAE, as well as other holidaying tourists to celebrate New Year holidays here. It will also appease those tourists in the UAE who are facing difficulties travelling back to their home countries due to Covid-19 restrictions, as some airports have closed.

According to Gulf News, Major General Mohammad Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) said: “The new order will enhance the tourists’ experience in visiting the country. It is a wise and humanitarian order by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, amid the current situation and challenges all around the world”.

