It’s the skyline views for us…

The long-awaited reopening of Vida Creek Harbour has arrived. If you’re yet to check out the property, prepare yourself for a bright open space, with modern decor touches, and one of the best views of Dubai’s skyline.

Vida Creek Harbour is set to reopen on December 23, and the hotel is prepped for a fun festive season. With a special offer for families, it’s the ideal opportunity to gather your loved ones over the Christmas period.

With the ‘extended family joy’ promotion, for any room you book you’ll receive 50 per cent off the second. Plus the hotel will even guarantee that you have interconnecting rooms, making for the perfect family staycation.

On New Year’s Eve, you can expect a magical night with a view of the fireworks as they come to life at Burj Khalifa. While many places are offering a NYE dinner for more than Dhs1,000, at Vida Creek Harbour the entrance is set at Dhs350 minimum spend.

The night will kick off from 9pm, with a selection of festive drinks and indulgent dishes. If you feel like staying the night after, there’s also a hotel credit offer, giving you 15 per cent off and Dhs100 to spend on food and drinks.

Vida also offers a long-stay rate for guests who can’t get enough of the hotel lifestyle. Monthly rates are set at Dhs6,420 (including all taxes), which works out at Dhs214 per night.

Who wouldn’t want to wake up every day and enjoy a swim in the outdoor infinity pool, or watch the sunset behind the skyline before bed? You’ll find the hotel amongst a hub of exciting lifestyle outlets, situated on the Creek Harbour.

Vida Creek Harbour, Dubai Creek Harbour, opening Dec 23. vidahotels.com