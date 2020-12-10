There’s even a free workout hosted by Crank…

After a rollercoaster of a year, there’s one thing that we can all agree still brings us together – food, glorious food. In celebration of all things eats and treats this month, Alserkal Avenue is hosting a pop-up simply called ‘WTF 2020’ (which stands for What The Food).

Over two weekends, visitors will be treated to six days of activation all related to our favourite pastime. From Thursday December 10 to Saturday December 12, and Thursday December 17 to Saturday December 19, there will be a schedule of events jam-packed with all things eating.

On both Thursdays, Mattar Farm are teaming up with BB Social Dining for a Supper Club at The Yard. Expect five courses in an outdoor setting over live fire, with dishes such as hay-smoked oysters, seared waygu over truffle honey crispy rice and tallow ice cream pecans.

To book contact: (0)4 407 4444.

Check out The Deli Soup Kitchen on the Fridays, tucking into brisket grilled cheese, turkey cranberry roulade and pastrami reuben sammies alongside soups by BB’s Chef Alex Stumpf.

Saturday is the busiest day on both weekends, with a barbecue workshop at The Yard by The Mattar Farm between 1pm and 5pm. There’s also fitness classes, live entertainment, market stalls and more to check out.

To book contact: (0)52 628 8277.

There will also be foodie pop-ups from homegrown culinary concepts including Inked, Akiba Dori, Chalk, Pulled, The Little Katsu Shop, Candylicious, Torrija, Wild & the Moon, FOMO and Saj&Co and many more.

Don’t miss Crank’s live DJ outdoor shape class on Saturday December 12 at 5pm. The class is complimentary but be sure to book in quick to avoid missing out.

The Lanes, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, December 10 to 12 and 17 to 19. @alserkalavenue