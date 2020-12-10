Our friends at Emirates Literature Foundation share three books to give to friends and family…

‘Tis the season for gifting – and what better way to tell someone that you really know where their interests lie than with that perfectly chosen book that will speak to their soul. Whether it’s something to lift their spirits, a burning passion or topic that will pique their interest, or just a cracking good yarn, at the Emirates Literature Foundation we have plenty of suggestions for all the Good Girls and Good Boys out there.

Here are a few to get you started:

The Madman’s Library: The Greatest Curiosities of Literature – Edward Brooke-Hitching

For the book lover in you life, what could be better than a book about books – and The Madman’s Library: The Greatest Curiosities of Literature certainly hits that spot. It’s an amusing, fascinating and gorgeously illustrated journey through the entire history of literature in all its eccentricities, from the strange to the surreal. Elegant and witty, and a real joy.

Adrift: How The World Lost Its Way – Amin Maalouf

For current affairs buffs or anyone who is trying to make sense of our world today, try this latest work from the acclaimed journalist, novelist and historian. Maalouf’s thought-provoking examination of what is wrong with our lives mixes personal narrative and historical analysis to provide a warning signal for the future. It traces how civilizations have drifted apart throughout the 20th century, and now lack the solidarity to address global threats to humankind.

Incredible Journeys – David Barrie

You can’t go wrong with this book as a gift for all lovers of the natural world – it was selected as Nature Book of the Year for 2019 by the Sunday Times.

David Barrie’s Incredible Journeys explores the wonders of animal – including human – navigation, from finding the way around their home turf, to migrating from one end of the world to another. Entertainingly explained, it reveals the behaviour of animals in a whole new light and raises profound questions about our changing relationship with the world around us.

For more suggestions to solve your gift problems, the Emirates Literature Foundation team are talking books, books, books over on the Boundless Book Club podcast and you can find it here, and on all your favourite podcast platforms. Don’t forget to check out the YouTube channel for sessions, author interviews and more book chat.