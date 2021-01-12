These are seriously amazing…

Dubai is no stranger to some mind-boggling and stunning architectural projects and there are plenty to look forward to opening in 2021.

Here are 12 upcoming Dubai mega-projects we can’t wait for…

Ain Dubai

Dubai’s huge observation wheel Ain Dubai has been a long time coming and now it looks to be edging ever closer to completion with the recent addition of all of its 47 pods and then its lights in January. When it opens, the 210-metre structure will be the world’s tallest observation wheel.

Atlantis, The Royal

The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences is on track to open at some point in 2021. The Dhs5.15 billion property will be made up of 231 luxury apartments, 693 hotel rooms and 102 suites. The 43-storey hotel will also feature 90 swimming pools, including a stunning rooftop infinity pool suspended 96 meters above The Palm on level 22. The hotel will exclusively host restaurants helmed by international celebrity chefs, including Gastón Acurio, Costas Spiliadis, Ariana Bundy, Heston Blumenthal and Jose Andres.

Aquaventure

You may already know Atlantis, The Palm’s Aquaventure waterpark is one of the coolest waterparks in Dubai and it’s about to get a lot bigger. Post-upgrade, it’s set to be one of the world’s biggest when it opens in 2021 with the addition of a huge 34-metre tall new tower. Trident Tower will introduce an impressive 12 new slides to the waterpark on Palm Jumeirah. The new tower will feature rides for thrill seekers of all ages, including the world’s longest ProSlide MammothBLAST, a 449-metre, family-friendly water coaster and raft rockets that will propel riders through wind channels, drops and uphill climbs for an exhilarating ride. Guests of Atlantis, The Palm and yet-to-open Atlantis, The Royal, as well as members of the public will be able to use the park.

Dubai Creek Tower

This mammoth construction (rumoured to stand at more than 1,300 metres high) is set to tower over the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa when it is finally completed. According to Reuters, ‘Dubai largest listed developer Emaar Properties has halted new building work after a construction boom in recent years led to oversupply in the Gulf city’ so it remains to be seen when it will actually be finished.

Dubai Harbour

Spanning 20 million square feet, the mammoth Dubai Harbour development is set to be a luxury maritime hub when it opens in front of The Westin Mina Seyahi, in the stretch of ocean between Skydive Dubai and Palm Jumeirah.. It will be the biggest marina in the region, able to berth up to 1,100 luxury yachts and boats, with hotels, bars, restaurants, cafes, retail and even residences onsite.

Dubai Hills Mall

Shopping enthusiasts, there will soon be a brand new mall opening in Dubai Hills. This massive 11 million square metre development will have over 650 shops and restaurants, plus an 18-screen rooftop cinema.



Expo 2020

Expo 2020 Dubai is now only one year away, kicking off on the postponed date of October 1, 2021, and running until March 31, 2022. The huge event will see countries from all over the world exhibit their vision and plans for the future, through a uniquely designed, architecturally extravagant pavilion.

The Hubb Tennis Club

Calling Dubai’s tennis fans, The Hubb Tennis Club is a massive Dhs100million tennis complex that is set to open at Dubai’s Silicon Oasis sometime in 2021. Not only will the site have 100,000 square metres of tennis playing space, there will also be a 385m by 1.5m running track to help you torch those calories even further.

Meydan One

When it opens, the Meydan One Mall in Mohammed Bin Rashid City will be home to the world’s longest indoor ski slope, a one-kilometre slope in Meydan One Mall’s 12,000-square-metre Winter Village. The mall is also looking to snatch the title for world’s largest dancing fountain, with its record-breaking water feature measuring 25,800 square metres.

Museum of the Future

The Museum of the Future – one of Dubai’s most ambitious and exciting upcoming projects just reached a milestone and is one step closer to opening. The outside facade of the building has been completed but we’re still waiting on the inside. In a Tweet HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai stated that the Museum of the Future is ‘the most innovative building in the world’ and ‘a global engineering icon.’

The Palm Tower

If you’ve travelled onto The Palm Jumeirah recently, you may have noticed that the huge The Palm Tower looks like it’s nearing completion. When the 52-storey tower opens, it will have 289 guest rooms and suites (as part of The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm which will occupy the firs 18 floors of the tower), plus 432 luxury residences, a 50th floor infinity pool Aura, a new restaurant Sushisamba and The View, a public observatory, opening in March 2021.

Sky Walk

At a lofty 200-metres above street level, the Sky Walk at the Address Sky View Hotel will invite guests to walk out onto a 30-metre cantilever, jutting out from the 200-metre high observation deck. While details are still thin on the ground for this open-air experience, we can assure you it won’t be for the faint-hearted.

