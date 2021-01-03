Mod-Asian marvels, delivered straight to your door…

Last year had its fair share of doom and gloom, but there were some positives to come out of 2020. For us, it was the year that home delivery went next level. Now, as we tentatively dip our toes into 2021, it looks like that trend is coming along for the ride, with the news that 3 Fils is launching a home delivery service in Dubai called Kanji.

Located in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, 3 Fils restaurant has long been at the forefront of contemporary Asian cuisine in Dubai – and Kanji looks like it’s going to be a chip off the old block.

Kanji’s new cloud kitchen will be dishing out mod-Asian comfort food in the form of 3 Fils’ cult-favourite Indomie noodles, served with chicken wings or shrimp, chorizo and egg (Dhs35), delivered straight to your door.

There’s also some Asian-accented burgers coming to the party, packed with wagyu, provolone and chipotle mayo (Dhs76); fried chicken with garlic mayo (Dhs36); or tempura prawns with chipotle mayo and lettuce (Dhs76). Turn it into a meal deal for Dhs12, including a soft drink and fries or dessert.

Kanji’s also rolling out some of 3 Fils’ favourite maki rolls, with fillings of salmon teriyaki or shrimp tempura with spicy gochujang mayo, and ssamjang-marinated tuna with wasabi mayo (from Dhs41). Plus, there are beautifully packaged bento boxes (from Dhs105) and a side of ‘stealth’ fries for good measure.

And the best news is, Kanji’s delivery zone covers a large chunk of Dubai, including JLT, Dubai Marina, Bluewaters Island, Dubai Internet City, the Greens, Jumeirah Heights, Jumeirah Island, Emirates Hills, the Meadows and Dubai Knowledge Park.

Kanji home delivery is launching today, and will be available on Deliveroo, Talabat and Careem.

For details on Kanji home delivery in Dubai, visit: eatkanji.com