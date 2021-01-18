And how much his new pair of watches cost…

Ahead of his UFC comeback, taking place at 3am in Abu Dhabi this Sunday, January 24, Irishman Conor McGregor has shared some photos of life aboard a private Yacht anchored near Yas Bay.

Getting fight-ready isn’t all pre-breakfast beastings, burpees and fisticuffs with frozen sides of beef it seems. McGregor is seen here calm and gathered, seated in a meditative position with the sun on his face. We just hope you packed the sun block Conor, we can’t imagine sunburn and MMA are a fun combo.

In one of the images, we see the Etihad Arean — the stage for UFC 257 and McGregor’s rematch with Dustin Poirier — looming ominously in the background.

And although tickets to see the fight live on Yas Island are all sold out, there is a way you can catch the event (legally) on your living room big screen, here in the UAE.

What else has Conor been up to in the UAE

After arriving in Dubai the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion spent some time in a Dhs20,000 per night villa at the Emerald Palace Kempinski on Palm Jumeirah.

But the hotel stay bill pales into insignificance when compared to the cost of his new bits of wrist candy.

You know you’re packing some serious drip when, in a slideshow of images that includes a brand new Rolls Royce, your watch is the most expensive thing featured.

McGregor picked up two watches from luxury timepiece crafters Jacob & Co — an Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette valued at just less than a million dollars (about Dhs3.6 million), and a custom version of the Rasputin with an eye-watering bling-ker-ching of over USD2 million (about Dhs7.5 million).

Can you dive to a depth of 50m with it though Conor? You can with our Casio.

Images: Conor McGregor via Twitter