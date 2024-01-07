Looking to eat healthy but no time to cook? Try these healthy meal delivery services in Dubai…

If you’re looking to eat better in 2024, then perhaps it’s time to check out one of these healthy meal delivery services in Dubai. They’re a quick and easy way to make sure you’re eating right, without taking hours out of your day meal prepping and menu planning.

Here are 14 of the best healthy meal delivery services in Dubai to try.

The Six Pack Revolution UAE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Six Pack Revolution UAE (@thesixpackrevolutionuae)

If you’re serious about a fitness transformation, The Six Pack Revolution might be for you. You’ll need to commit to a 75 day plan, which as well as the healthy meal plan also comes with mindset training and home workouts to do, but the results could seriously pay off if you’re keen to make a lifestyle change. You’ll be assigned a personal coach to help you reach your goal, who will provide bespoke workouts and also ensure you have access to a support network to keep you on track. The meal plan offers a daily rotating menu of 12 dishes, and is either six daily meals and snacks or four meals/ snacks and two shakes. You can opt for one of four goal-based plans: signature, intensive, xtreme or scuplt. And if you’re not ready to fully commit to 75 days, there’s 7-day and 25 day options.

Price: Signature plans start from Dhs840 for seven days, Dhs2,875 for 25 days and Dhs8,250 for 75 days.

@thesixpackrevolutionuae

Calo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calo UAE ?? (@calo.uae)

Born in Bahrain, Calo delivers healthy, homemade meal plans that are perfect for those looking to eat healthy but don’t have time to cook. You have to take the plan for five days per week for four weeks, but you get to customise your own menu, picking from a tasty selection of macro-counted dishes like zoodles alfredo, chicken quesadillas and pulled beef Bibimbap. On the app, you can switch out meals you don’t like, customise your own menu, track macros and ingredients, and even skip meals if you know when you know you’re eating out. You can pick just lunch, two meals plus snack or three meals plus a snack.

Price: Dh987 for just lunch for 5 days per week for four weeks, Dhs1,512 for breakfast, dinner and a snack 5 days per week for four weeks, Dhs1,722 for lunch, dinner and a snack 5 days per week for four weeks, Dhs2,247 for breakfast, lunch and dinner plus a snack 5 days per week for four weeks.

@calo.uae

Fitt Meals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FITT Meals (@fittmeals.ae)

Offering both weekly and monthly plans, FITT Meals has an array of healthy meal plans that are goal-specific. Pick from the five or six day week option, and then decide whether you want a plan that caters to muscle gain, weight loss or vegetarian. They also do meals for kids, perfect for busy parents on the go. With all of the plans, you control how many meals you get, whether it’s one or two, breakfast included, snacks or no snacks. Tasty, macro-counted dishes include prawn and aubergine curry, veggie meatballs, chicken alfredo and salmon teriyaki.

Price: Weekly meal plans (5 days) start from Dhs349 for one meal per day and monthly meal plans (5 days) start from Dhs1,249 per month.

fittmeals.ae

Jetlagged Chef

As a former aviation employee, Eliza’s love for cooking took off during lockdown. Blending healthy recipes with an Australian twist, Jetlagged Chef (JLC) focuses on fuelling the body rather than punishing or restricting it. Helping you keep track of your intake, each dish has a scannable barcode which directly links to MyFitnessPal. Customers can tailor the weekly menu to their goals, with lunch and dinner equating to around 1,100 to 1,200 calories. You can also upgrade to include a daily snack and juice shot, with your daily intake at around 1,400 to 1,500. You can also opt for just lunch or just dinner, depending on your lifestyle. There’s a strong focus on quality when it comes to the meat and seafood, and JLC doesn’t shy away from proper portions. Each day you’ll get a printout with the exact dietary breakdown of every meal. If you’re looking for an easy way to add more fresh vegetables and controlled healthy dishes into your routine, this is the one for you.

Price: For the weekly plan it’s Dhs575 for two meals a day, five days per week, or Dhs500 per person for couples. For the four week plan it’s Dhs2,100 for two meals a day, five days per week or Dhs2,000 per person for couple orders. Delivery days are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

jetlagged-chef.com

8020 Meal Prep

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 8020 Meal Prep (@8020prep)

8020 meal prep offer chef-prepared meals made from premium, fresh produce designed to fill you up. The regular rotation of meals on offer is available in one of five packages, depending on what your goal is. For example, the entry level option is breakfast and one meal, or you can upgrade to two meals or three meals and then add breakfast to either of those packages, meaning you can order two to five meals per day. All packages can be purchased for either a week or four weeks, and all come as either five or six day options. They deliver all over the emirates too.

Price: For the weekly plan prices start from Dhs489 for five days or Dhs574 for six days, for the monthly plan prices start from Dhs1,839 for five days and Dhs2,184 for six days. Deliveries are three days per week.

@8020prep

Prep&Co

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prep & Co Meal Plans (@prepandco)

Whether it’s healthy eating or weight loss, achieve your goals with Prep & Co’s meal plans. They offer daily delivery across the UAE, with 120 recipes to pick from, meaning you’ll never get bored. There’s four meal plans to choose from: international, keto, low-carb and vegan, all of which come with three meals and two snacks, so if you like grazing all day, this one’s a solid option. Sample menus include a spinach and cheese egg muffin for breakfast, crab lettuce wrap for snack, beef shawarma plate for lunch, an afternoon snack of chocolate vanilla protein balls and chicken skewers for dinner.

Price: Prices start from Dhs1,899

prepandco.net

Colour My Plate

Colour My Plate provides a customized and personalized experience to meal planning delivering high-quality meals using premium ingredients while focusing on your intolerances, allergies, and dietary requirements – such as low-carb, vegan, vegetarian, paleo, dairy-free, gluten-free, and gut-healthy options for everyone. All of the packages ca be tailored to your goals, whether it’s fat loss and tone, general health or muscle gain, and you can also decide whether you want morning, lunch, evening or a full day of meals. It’s also available on a five, six, or seven-day plan. Certified dietitians are available to offer continuous nutritional advice and support seven days a week.

Price: Lunch packages starting from Dhs1,500 a month, AM and PM start from Dhs2,240 and Dhs2,620 respectively, and full day packages are Dhs3,420, based on five meals per week.

colourmyplate.ae

Delicut

More about eating healthy than weight loss, Delicut invite Dubai residents to enjoy nourishing, freshly prepared meals that can be added to their existing schedule, or replace it entirely. You can customise the number of meals you want – one, two, or three – with the option to also add a snack or two if you like. There’s a five-day trial option, then the plans are available monthly, with three meal options available of either under 500 calories per meal, 550- 600 calories per meal or 650+ calories per meal, all of which come as five or six day plans.

Price: Monthly one meal plans start from Dhs735 for five days per week or Dhs882 for six days per week. Monthly two meal plans are Dhs1,428 for five days per week or Dhs1,713 for six days per week. Monthly three meal plans are Dhs1,928 for five days per week or Dhs2,313 for six days per week.

delicut.ae

PrepHero

Designed as a simple solution to make meal prep more easy, Prep Hero has plans for fat loss, performance and gain, depending on your fitness goal. Designed by nutritionists and chefs, PrepHero’s plans are freshly delivered and promise clean and healthy dishes that keep you feeling full for longer. There’s lots of protein-enriched meals including beef, chicken, seafood, but there’s plant-based protein options too if you’re eating green. You can sign up for two-, four- or eight-week plans, all of which come as five, six or seven day options, and all are three meals and two snacks.

Price: Four week plans start from Dhs2,999 for five days, Dhs3,750 for six days and Dhs4,300 for seven days.

myprephero.com

Zero Fat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEROFAT® زيروفات (@zerofatae)

Whether your goal is weight loss, a healthier lifestyle or athletic performance, Zerofat can help you reach your goals with its array of customisable meal plans. Delivered direct to your door, plans are priced daily so you can book for as many days per week as you’d like. Weight loss plans range from 1,000 to 1,300 calories per day, and come as either lunch and dinner or lunch, dinner and a snack. Lifestyle plans, which include breakfast, lunch and dinner or breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack, range in calories from 1,400 to 1,800 per day.

Price: Weight loss plans start from Dhs48 per day, lifestyle plans start from Dhs107 per day, athlete plans start from Dhs130 per day.

zerofat.ae

Honest Badger

Karate black belt and yogi, Yasmin, created Honest Badger to fill a need for healthy yet indulgent food. The brand loves to play on classics, giving them a healthy twist from scratch within their kitchen. Made fresh, using wholesome ingredients, Honest Badger offers vegan, active vegan, protein and active protein plans, depending on the lifestyle of the client. For those who like to graze throughout the day Honest Badger will keep you happy. You’ll start with a morning juice and fresh ginger and lemon shot (if you can handle it!). Breakfast is exciting and unpredictable, followed by a snack, lunch, another snack, dinner and a vegan dessert. You won’t get bored with the variety offered in this meal plan. Opening the box of goodness in the morning becomes something to look forward to. Plus, there’s deliveries every day for those with laser focus on their diet plan.

Price: Prices range from Dhs110 to Dhs190 per day depending on the plan you pick, deliveries come seven days a week.

honestbadgerfoods.com

Kcal Extra

No healthy meal delivery round-up in Dubai would be complete without Kcal, one of the city’s original healthy meal plan options. There’s an array of food plan options, which include weight loss, muscle building and weight management (for those looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle.) Your calorie count for the day will differ depending on which plan you pick, but you will get breakfast, lunch, dinner and two snacks delivered daily to your door. They have over 800 dishes on the menu, so if you don’t like something, you can contact your account manager to switch it for something else going forward.

Price: Plans start from Dhs118 per day to Dhs153 per day.

kcalextra.com

RightBite

One of the UAE’s longest-standing meal plan services, RightBite has an array of eight meal plans, which include a weight loss option, low carb, fuel up, simple healthy eating and more. Choose your plan online after getting a sneak peek at what your menu looks like, and then schedule an appointment to tailor-make your meal plan with one of RightBite’s dietitians. On the full package, you’ll receive breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack, but you can also opt for just lunch, breakfast and lunch, or lunch and dinner. Whichever you go for, you can then choose from three different calorie ranges whether you’re looking to lose or maintain weight. All packages are available as one-week or four-week options, for either five or six days.

Price: From Dhs47 per day to Dhs120 per day.

rightbite.com

Pura

Pura healthy meal deliveries in Dubai are based on three meals a day (without snacking), and they’ll deliver your three daily meals at a time to suit you. They have set menus, but you can also create meal plans based on your preferences. They cater for an array of dietary requirements, customising menus that are gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free, seafood-free and nut-free upon request. Not necessarily just for weight loss, Pura is designed for those looking to maintain a healthy eating routine, although you can opt for the 1,500 calorie plan or 1,800 calorie plan if you’re looking to curb your calorie count.

Price: Packages start from Dhs130 per day for a vegan plan, Dhs136 per day for the wellness plan and Dhs153 for a personalised plan. Monthly packages start from 2,615 for the vegan plan, 2,720 for the wellness plan and 3,045 for the personalised plan.

pura.ae

Images: Supplied/Facebook/Instagram