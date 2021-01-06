January ain’t so bad…

There’s plenty of exciting things happening this week in Dubai to make January a little bit more bearable, from half-price poke to a free quiz and bingo night.

Here are 6 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week…

Sunday January 10

1. Save 50 per cent on poke bowls

Trying to stay active this January? We could all use an extra boost of motivation. That’s why Maui Poke Bar is offering 50 per cent off poke bowls to anyone who can show that they’ve walked or ran 5km that day. The Dubai Media City cafe will accept proof on your phone, fitness watch or app, and the promotion is running all the way through January.

Maui Poke Bar, Building 7, Dubai Media City, daily until end of Jan, 8am to 11pm, dine-in only. Tel: (0)4 375 1095. mauipokebar.com

2. Check out a new art exhibition

Opera Gallery has launched a brand new exhibition featuring work from artist Kenny Scharf. Best known for his pop culture and comic book inspired artworks, Scharf’s pieces evoke a sense of fun and playfulness. A self-described ‘pop surrealist’, he uses colour and cartoon characters to reflect a unique, self-generated, visual universe.

Opera Gallery, Gate Village 3, DIFC, Sun to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thurs 10am to midnight, Fri 2pm to 9pm and Sat 11am to 9pm. operagallery.com

Monday January 11

3. Make your own perfume

Craft your own signature scent with Oo La Lab’s mixology workshops. Test and combine a series of fragrances to develop a smell that best represents you. You’ll then name and bottle it ready to take home and wear on the regular.

Oo La Lab, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, daily 12pm to 8pm, Dhs320 20ml, Dhs470 50ml. oola-lab.com

Tuesday January 12

4. Treat yourself to a happy hour deal

Transport back to India’s prohibition era with Bombay Borough’s happy hour deal. Enjoy buy one get one free on all drinks between 4pm and 8pm every day at the DIFC restaurant.

Bombay Borough, Gate Village 3, DIFC, daily 4pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 327 1555. bombayborough.in

5. Dine at a new Greek spot

Dubai’s newest Greek-Mediterranean restaurant can be found at The Pointe. Offering prime views of Atlantis, The Palm, Aiza features a stunning alfreco terrace adorned with climbing fuchsia flowers and neutral lounge furniture. On the menu you can expect cuisine inspired by the Cyclades Islands in the Aegean Sea.

Aiza, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Monday to Saturday 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 575 5097. aizarestaurant.com

Wednesday January 13

6. Put your general knowledge to the test

This week, the popular quiz night at Palm Bay will be free to enter. Every Wednesday, the fun Palm Jumeirah bar hosts a themed quiz and this week the theme is reality TV. All those hours of binging Big Brother are about to pay off. Don’t worry if your memory doesn’t serve you though, as the night also includes a couple of rounds of bingo.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesday January 13, 8pm onwards, free. Tel: (0)58 594 1834. @palmbaydubai