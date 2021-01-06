Say hello to the first week of 2021…

Just like that, it’s January, and we’re finally into 2021. There’s plenty of exciting things happening this week in Dubai to start the year off with a bang, from the much-awaited opening of Topgolf Dubai to a performance from a British TV personality at a popular ladies’ day.

Here are 6 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week…

Sunday, January 3

1. Take your best swing at Topgolf Dubai

It feels like it’s been a long time coming, and finally, Topgolf Dubai is throwing open its doors from 4pm today, Sunday January 3. The the new three-storey, 50,000 square foot mega complex is opening at Emirates Golf Club. As well as fun, competitive golf gaming (that’s designed for any age and ability), there’s set to be dining and entertainment. What’s On went to check it out and bring you the exclusive reveal of the new venue. Find out more here.

Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, opens January 3 from 4pm, normal times to resume from Monday onwards: Sun to Wed 11am to midnight, Thur 11am to 2am, Fri 9am to 2am, Sat 9am to midnight. Dhs130 to Dhs180 per hour from Sun to Wed, Dhs180 to Dhs220 per hour from Thur to Sat. topgolfdubai.ae

2. See a meteor shower tonight

If you look up to the skies in the UAE tonight, January 3, you’re potentially set to be in for a real treat. The first meteor shower of 2021, the Quarantids, is expected to light up the UAE skies, with between 60 and 120 shooting stars to be seen per hour, according to The Dubai Astronomy Group.

Monday, January 4

3. Enjoy VAT-free shopping

If you love shopping, but love getting more for your money even more, you might want to save a day in your diary this week for it. The Dubai Shopping Festival has announced VAT-free shopping for a whole week, from January 3 to 9. According to Khaleej Times, the DFRE said: “Amazing offers will be available on a wide range of high-end fashion brands as well as family favorites at Club Apparel stores across Dubai’s biggest and best malls and also online 24 hours a day at ww.6thstreet.com.”

@DSFsocial

Tuesday, January 5

4. See Maya Jama at this ladies’ day

If you’re a big fan of British television and radio presenter, Maya Jama, there’s one place you need to be on Tuesday, January 5. You’ll find Jama at cool tropical pool club Missippi’s ladies’ ‘Bae’ day, where she will be performing a live 60-minute DJ set. On what will be Missippi’s first ladies’ day of the year, girls can enjoy an amazing deal, and the guys can get involved too. It runs from 12pm to 4pm, priced from Dhs199 for ladies, inclusive of free-flowing drinks and a food platter.

‘Bae Day’, Missippi’s Pool Bar & Social Hub, Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai, Tuesday January 5, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs199 ladies inclusive of free-flowing drinks. Tel: (0)55 269 7351. @missippisdxb @candypantsdxb

5. Bag yourself a free slice of cheesecake

January is the month of Veganuary and if you’re embarking on a plant-based diet, why not check out the vegan menu at cool Instagrammable cafe Brunch & Cake? Not only will you enjoy a nutritious meal, you can round it off with a slice of vegan cheesecake, which is free with every order of a vegan main course in January.

Brunch & Cake, Al Wasl, Dubai, Sun to Wed 8am to 10pm, Thurs to Sat 8am to 10.30pm. Tel: 800 4726362. @brunchandcakeuae

Wednesday, January 6

6. Get fit whilst having fun at this cool adventure park

January is all about setting new goals, stepping up that healthy diet and getting in some exercise. Instead of pounding the pavements or hitting the gym, why not have fun whilst you’re getting fit? You can do just that at Aventura parks, the zip-lining, climbing outdoor rope course adventure park. Opt for the Bucket List Activities for Dhs150, or start yourself off smaller with the One Circuit Experiences for Dhs75. Activities include the leap of faith, a pure adrenaline rush of climbing a 5-metre pole to jump off and hit a ball in the air and the cat walk – balancing while walking blindfolded on a log.

Aventura, Mushrif Park, Dubai, open 9am to 10pm daily. Tel: (0)52 178 7616. aventuraparks.com

Images: Provided/Social/Getty