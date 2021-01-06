fbpx
6 great things to do in Dubai this week: January 17 to 20

Things to do
Elise Kerr
Written by:
Elise Kerr
8 minutes ago

January ain’t so bad…

There’s plenty of exciting things happening this week in Dubai to make January a little bit more bearable, from a cool fashion event to a brand new bar.

Here are 6 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week…

Sunday January 17

1. Check out a stylish pop-up

hermes carre club in dubai 1

Iconic French fashion house Hermès is hosting an immersive pop-up in the arty hub of Alserkal Avenue from January 15 to 20. Hermès Carré Club Dubai has set up shop in Concrete, with a whimsical, wonderful backdrop that “alternately conjures up a gentleman’s club, an artist’s workshop, or a private clubhouse”.

Hermès Carré Club is open to the public from now until January 20 – and it’s free to attend – but due to social distancing rules, you’ll have to register in advance. To book your slot, visit: hermes-carre-club.platinumlist.net

Hermès Carré Club Dubai, Concrete, Alserkal Avenue, Jan 15 to 20 (registrations are now open). Free to attend. @hermes

Monday January 18

2. Enjoy a girls night out

Every Monday at La Carnita, the girls can enjoy four delicious dishes and unlimited drinks for two hours. Anytime from 6pm, tuck into treats from the menu and margarita cocktails and wine for Dhs175 each.

La Carnita, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Mondays, 6pm onwards, Dhs175 for two hours. Tel: (0)52 280 2252. @lacarnita_dxb

Tuesday January 19

3. Tuck into breakfast at a cool new spot

Cool community restaurant, The Pangolin, is the ideal spot to enjoy breakfast daily from 8am. The recently launched menu includes dishes such as eggs your way, home-made boerewors, butternut hash brown, pull apart bread soldiers and caperberry mascarpone and dill dressing and more.

The Pangolin, Els Club, Dubai Sports City, Sun to Thurs 8am to 11.30am, Fri & Sat 8am to 12.30pm. Tel: (0)54 4438 288. @thepangolindxb

4. Experience a taste of Italy in Dubai

A brand new dinner deal launches in Dubai this week. Vanitas in Palazzo Versace Dubai aims to transport guests to Sicily with a bellisimo three-course meal. Not only that, but you’ll also be able to enjoy Italian tunes from the resident DJ and trumpeter. Prices start from Dhs250 for food only, Dhs279 with soft drinks or Dhs459 with house beverages.

Vanitas, Palazzo Versace Dubai, Jaddaf Waterfront, Tuesdays, 7pm to 11pm, from Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 556 8805. @vanitasdubai

Wednesday January 20

5. Get a great deal at Street Maniax

Throughout January at Street Maniax, all premium packages are available two-for-one from Sunday to Thursday. The 30,000 square foot kid-friendly indoor freestyle adventure park is home to trampolines, ninja warrior zone, parkour area, cliff jump, zip line and more.

Street Maniax, Al Quoz, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 8pm, Fri & Sat 10am to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 328 3522. @streetmaniaxdxb

6. Be one of the first to discover a new bar

Off the wall hotel indigo

Inspired by the back streets of Satwa, quirky cocktail bar, Off The Wall, asks you to walk through the unassuming door and through a dark neon-lit tunnel. Once inside it’s surprisingly large, with a mix of high tables and cushy sofa seating. The spot prides itself on creating the best cocktails in town, with expert mixologists behind the bar.

Off The Wall, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, Downtown Dubai, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 210 2213. hotelindigo.com/dubai

Things to do
