6 great things to do in Dubai this week: January 17 to 20

January ain’t so bad…

There’s plenty of exciting things happening this week in Dubai to make January a little bit more bearable, from a cool fashion event to a brand new bar.

Here are 6 brilliant things to do in Dubai this week…

Sunday January 17

1. Check out a stylish pop-up

Iconic French fashion house Hermès is hosting an immersive pop-up in the arty hub of Alserkal Avenue from January 15 to 20. Hermès Carré Club Dubai has set up shop in Concrete, with a whimsical, wonderful backdrop that “alternately conjures up a gentleman’s club, an artist’s workshop, or a private clubhouse”.

Hermès Carré Club is open to the public from now until January 20 – and it’s free to attend – but due to social distancing rules, you’ll have to register in advance. To book your slot, visit: hermes-carre-club.platinumlist.net