The ‘Choose to Vaccinate’ campaign promises free jabs for citizens and residents…

Abu Dhabi has launched a ‘Choose to Vaccinate’ campaign which is asking residents and UAE nationals to get themselves vaccinated in order to protect public health.

To help fuel the project conceived by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, vaccines are to be made free of charge for all UAE citizens and residents.

Talking about the campaign His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “As we enter 2021, we want to ensure our people continue to be safe, which is why the vaccines have undergone rigorous trials to ensure their safety, efficacy and quality. I hope you choose to vaccinate to protect your health and the health of our nation.”

Where can I get the Covid-19 vaccine in Abu Dhabi?

Currently, Abu Dhabi is only distributing the Sinopharm vaccine for free.

Vaccinations are now available through the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) at clinics across the emirate. There’s no need to book, walk-ins are accepted at all of the following locations

Mina Zayed Tent, daily from 8am to 8pm

Al Zafaranah 8am to 3pm (except Fridays)

Al Bateen 8am to 8pm (except Fridays)

Al Mushrif 8am to 8pm (except Fridays)

Al Ain Convention Centre 8am – 8pm (except Fridays).

Call SEHA on 800 50 if you need further information or assistance.

You’ll need a valid Emirates ID and a few other personal details to book, vaccines will be offered in two doses. After receiving the initial shot, a second will need to be administered after 21 days.

You can also book via VPS Healthcare, by visiting covidvaccineuae.com, calling 800 5546, or WhatsApping 056 538 0055.

Other vaccine options

In other vaccine news this week, it was announced that the Russian ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine had been cleared for Phase III trials in the emirate.

The trial group for Sputnik V will be selecting candidates that are over 18; have not had any infectious disease within the 14 days prior to application; have not previously had Covid; and are not taking part in any other vaccine trials.

Those individuals interested in taking part can head to www.v4.ae for more information and to register.

Other emirates

If you’re based in one of the other emirates, check out our guide to where you can find free vaccines near you.

Images: Getty