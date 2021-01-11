To help you save whilst you rave…

It’s been officially open for less than a month, but McGettigan’s Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi is already racing up the capital nightlife ladder with a collection of quality theme nights.

It’s absolutely bang-on-brand for the Irish pub chain, that’s known across the UAE for canny wee promotions and cheeky school-night shinanigans.

And this particular outpost of Eire has got a lil som’thin som’thin for every day of the week.

Nightly tales

McGettigan’s is helping you start the week off with a bit of gaelic swing in your step. Their Sunday night promo is a two-for-one deal on select beverages, two be sure, two be sure (sorry), available between 8pm and 11pm.

Mondays are for the girls. And this ladies’ night slaps. Between 6pm and 11pm females ordering a main dish get three free select beverages.

You can experience the brand’s famous bun show on Tuesdays with a combo deal that includes a burger and a pint of hops or glass of grape for just Dhs89.

Wednesday is for the lads. In an ‘almost never happens’ display of gender parity, gents get exactly the same deal as the ladies on Mondays. Those ordering a main dish get three free select beverages.

Issa evening drunch vibe on Thursdays and Fridays, where you can get a nifty thrifty five selected drinks for just Dhs100. Between 6pm and 11pm on Thursday and 4pm and 11pm on Fridays.

Saturday night (and literally every other night there’s a 3pm to 8pm happy hour with a 30 per cent discount on selected beverages.

Dusit Thani, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), Saturday to Wednesday midday to 2am, Thursday and Friday midday to 3am. @mcgettigansdusitauh

