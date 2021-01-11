Locations include Underdog Boxn, Barry’s Bootcamp, Bare, Physique 57, Shimis and more…

Looking to get fit this January? If you haven’t jumped on the fitness bandwagon yet, it’s not too late. Core Direction has launched an unmissable deal called Core Pass, giving you choice and flexibility about where you want to work out in Dubai.

For just Dhs299, participants can enjoy 100 classes at 100 locations including some of Dubai’s most popular fitness centres. The only catch is you need to use them within 60 days of signing up, and you can only go to each location once.

The challenge is running until March 31, so you’ll have to be quick to sign up and get moving. Once you’re registered, you’ll receive an activation code within 24 hours to log onto the Core Direction app, where you can book all of your classes directly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Core Direction (@coredirection)

Participating fitness centres include Barry’s Bootcamp, 1Beat DXB, 9 Rounds Boxing, Physique 57, Shimis, Surf House Dubai, Studio Republik, Underdog Boxn, Bare, and many more. See the full list and schedule here.

You can register now for just Dhs299 and for the next 60 days you’ll be able to try out all of these Dubai gyms and fitness classes. The Core Pass is perfect for anyone looking to get into fitness, but not sure where to begin – especially if you’re on a budget.

Try anything from state-of-the-art gyms, yoga and pilates sanctuaries, to HIIT studios, indoor cycle stadiums, barre classes, martial arts, water sports, aerial fitness and parkour.

If that’s not enough, participants will also receive free access to Core Directions upcoming fitness event. On March 5, the Core Fit Festival will host instructors in HIIT, yoga, pilates and dance for 400 people to join in and have fun.

coredirection.com/challenge