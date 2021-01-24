The new tests will provide faster results and support physicians to provide better patient care…

The Department of Health has just announced its approval of three new Covid-19 diagnostic tests to be used in emergency departments and urgent care centres in Abu Dhabi.

The details of the tests were announced the department’s official social media account.

.@DoHSocial has approved 3 new Covid-19 diagnostic tests to be used in ER departments & urgent care centres in #AbuDhabi emirate. The new tests which are based on the latest global scientific developments, provide faster results & support physicians to provide better patient care pic.twitter.com/Mmq6hT0lIa — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) January 24, 2021

Antigen test

The antigen test detects the antibodies that are produced by Covid-19 in the patient’s body via a nasal swab sample, which are labelled with a dye that can be measured and then determined whether there is an infection within 20 minutes.

RT-Lamp genetic test

The RT-LAMP genetic test is distinguished by its ability to detect COVID-19 cases quickly compared to the PCR test. The test is conducted through a nasal swab collection to be placed under equal-tempered conditions. Results will be provided within an hour.

Saliva specimens

This test can be used for Covid-19 diagnosis in children in healthcare settings if the collection of a nasal swab is not possible.

The new set of tests will be provided in emergency departments and urgent care centres to accelerate the testing and results process in order to contribute to the fight against Covid-19 .

The Abu Dhabi Media Offices stated that the new tests were based on the latest global scientific developments, provide faster results and support physicians to provide better patient care.

Where to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Abu Dhabi

The Department of Health — Abu Dhabi (DOH) has released a list with 104 healthcare centres, clinics and hospitals where Abu Dhabi residents and UAE nationals can get the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for free in Abu Dhabi.

You can find the list on the doh.gov.ae website, along with location and contact details of healthcare centres. If you need help finding your closest one, the DOH has a handy helpline accessible by calling (800) 1717.

How much does the Covid-19 vaccine cost in the UAE?

The Covid-19 vaccine in Dubai and the UAE is being administered on a voluntary basis. The Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are currently free for residents in the UAE – although priority is being given to the elderly and frontline workers.

Be sure to bring along your Emirates ID and health insurance card.

For where to get the vaccine in the rest of UAE, visit this link here.

Images: Unsplash