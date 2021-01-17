The Friday brunch is getting an extra sprinkle of stardust…

Already thinking about what to do this weekend? How about taking advantage of Dubai’s lush winter weather and spend the day brunching poolside at one of Dubai’s most legendary beach clubs? Oh, a top DJ will be performing too.

Zero Gravity will welcome hit DJ Joel Corry back to perform on the decks at the stellar daytime brunch on Friday, January 22 (the last time he performed at the beach club was on New Year’s Eve). The ‘Long Long Lunch’ runs from 1pm to 5pm with unlimited drinks, food and sunshine.

The Geordie Shore star-turned-DJ has seen his star rise considerably over the past couple of years. His 2019 debut track Sorry spent ten weeks in the top ten in the UK. The smash-hit track Head & Heart has been officially confirmed as the UK’s top-selling single of 2020, and it’s now gone double platinum.

Seating for the brunch ranges from day beds to tables and sofas. Sun loungers are distributed on a first come, first served basis from 10am so you might want to head down there early to bag yours.

There will be even more choice for food now as the buffet and live food stations are returning to the gardens. Pile your plate high as often as you like with plenty of international cuisine, from starters to mains and desserts.

The event is named ‘Sunshine to Sunset with Joel Corry’. The brunch deal will run from 1pm to 5pm, with Joel Corry taking to the decks between 4pm and 6pm. It’s priced at Dhs349 for ladies and Dhs399 for guys.

Ahead of his performance, Joel Corry said: “New Year’s Eve was wicked and I can’t wait to play another set at Zero Gravity before I head home. I’m excited to play a set to suit the poolside vibe with lots of piano house bangers, groovy baselines and uplifting vocals. I might even drop my new track, so make sure to listen out for that.”

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Friday January 22, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs349 ladies, Dhs399 guys. Tel: (0)4 300 0009. @zerogravitydubai

Images: Social