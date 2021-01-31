It’s a two-week tennis extravaganza…

Calling all of Dubai’s keen tennis players, get the dates of March 7 to 20, 2021 in your diary as a massive two-week tennis extravaganza is taking place in Dubai. Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is back.

The dates for the annual tournament have just been announced and it will see 56 of the world’s best players competing against each other in the WTA 1000 competition taking place from March 7 to 13.

Following that, the ATP 500 tournament will take place from March 14 to 20. The ATP draw has been increased this year to 48 players. A whole host of well-known tennis players will be taking part, so look out for your favourites.

Fans will be able to watch the games play out, however, of course there will be strict social distancing measures in order to comply with Covid-19 restrictions. Tickets are yet to be on sale so watch this space.

Commenting on the staging of the 2021 tournament, Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said: “We are delighted to once again stage one of the key sporting events on the Dubai calendar, particularly as we mark the 21st running of the WTA week and the 29th year of the ATP tournament, both of which have garnered numerous awards over the years.”

In 2020’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, players such as Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas took part as well as Simona Halep and Elena Rybakina. The championships will take place at Dubai Duty Free Stadium.

Will you be watching?

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Dubai Duty Free Stadium, March 7 to 20, 2021. dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com

