Looking to step up your usual Friday brunch routine? Well how about stepping onto the sand with a brand new desert brunch, brought to you by famed party brand Candypants? Desert Brunch powered by Candypants is set to launch on January 15.

Just 30 minutes from the city, it will take place at Al Sahra Desert Resort every Friday, and it promises to ‘take you on your very own Arabian adventure’. Look forward to unlimited drinks, food, DJ’s and a party atmosphere worthy of the global event providers.

You will get the true desert experience, albeit with the refinery of an organised brunch. The desert brunch (with no transport provided) will take place from 1pm to 4pm, with a five-star international buffet, inclusive of unlimited wine, beer and spirits, priced at Dhs299 per person.

Afterwards, let the authentic desert adventure continue by sitting yourself down on a comfortable majlis on the sand for the Desert Sands Sunset Experience. As you watch the sun set and listen to Bedouin beats, you can sip on a selection of drinks or enjoy Shisha, on an a la carte basis.

Don’t fancy sticking around for the sunset? No problem, Candypants has you covered. Opt for the ‘Desert Brunch with transport’ package, priced at Dhs349, which includes transfer to and from the desert leaving from and returning to Missippi’s Dubai (Avani Hotel Ibn Battuta).

Missippi’s is the cool Bali-inspired pool club which is brought to you by Candypants and the team behind Dubai’s Cove Beach. Since Missippi’s opened, it’s had no shortage of visitors, attracted by fun pool brunches and party evenings.

Desert Brunch powered by Candypants, Al Sahra Desert Resort, every Friday from January 15, brunch, from Dhs299, 1pm to 4pm, sunset sessions 4pm onwards. candypants.events

Image: Provided