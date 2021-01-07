Let’s get quizzical…

Gather your smartest mates for a fresh round of quiz nights and brunches in Dubai. Whether you like your quiz questions with a side of hot sauce-slathered chicken wings, or prefer a family-friendly affair with a relaxed barbecue menu, challenge yourself at these fun weekly quizzes.

Wits & Wings at Blacksmith

It’s a fiery marriage of hot sauce and hot competition at the new Wits & Wings quiz night, taking place at Blacksmith Bar and Eatery. Every Monday night, from 7.30pm to 10pm, test your smarts and your heat tolerance, with a quiz hosted by Ciaran Fox and all-you-can-eat wings slathered in habanero-loaded Haute Sauce. It’s Dhs99 including limitless wings and one house drink.

Wits & Wings, Blacksmith Bar and Eatery, Wyndham Marina, Mon 7.30pm to 10pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 407 8873. @theblacksmithdubai

Oui Bar & Terrace

Also on Monday nights, the Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis hosts quiz night at Oui Bar & Terrace. The weekly quiz runs from 8pm, with plenty of prizes up for grabs, and food and drinks specials available on the night.

Oui Bar & Terrace, Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis, Mon from 8pm. @radissonreddubai

Family Quiz Brunch at the Void

All ages are welcome at the all-new Family Quiz Brunch at The Void, the fun new hangout in Studio One Hotel. Held every Friday from 1pm to 4pm, this relaxed affair includes a barbecue-style brunch menu, free access to the Busy Kids Studio, and a family-friendly quiz throughout the afternoon. Prizes include free stays at Studio One Hotel, and a private screening in the hotel’s cinema. It’s priced at Dhs125 for the food only (Dhs50 for children), and drinks packages are priced at Dhs99 per hour.

The Family Quiz Brunch, The Void, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Fri 1pm to 4pm, Dhs125 food only, Dhs50 for kids, Dhs99 one-hour drinks. Tel: (04) 581 6877. Email thevoid@studioonehotel.com. @thevoid.dxb