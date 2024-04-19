Who’s up for a little brainwork?

For an alternative mid-week night out, these quiz nights in Dubai is perfect for your friends to try. With one almost every night of the week, you can call your friends and have an impromptu game night whenever it takes your fancy.

Here are 18 of the best quiz nights in Dubai to try.

Monday: The Duck Hook

Whether you’re a trivia buff, or just looking for a new place to meet with friends, the Duck Hook kickstarts the week with a weekly quiz night. Join every Monday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, as a team or individually, as host Daryl Rees tests your general knowledge. There’s top prizes up for grabs for the smartest cookies.

Duck Hook, Dubai Hills, Golf Club, 7.30pm to 9.30pm, Mondays. Tel: (800) 32 3232. @theduckhookdubai

Monday: Spike Bar

This is one of the longest running quiz nights in Dubai. It takes place every Monday from 7.30pm at Spike Bar in Emirates Golf Club and is hosted by Steve Johnson. Whilst testing your general knowledge, you can tuck into the hearty pub grub from their a la carte menu, and selected drinks are priced from Dhs30 between 6pm and 8pm.

Spike Bar, Emirates Golf Club, 7.30pm to 9.30pm, Mondays. Tel: (0)4 417 9842. dubaigolf.com

Monday: The Eloquent Elephant

This Downtown gastro pub offers an array of midweek activities, with a pub quiz being held each Monday – the perfect way to kick off the week. Test your knowledge with host Joseph Sakr putting your general knowledge to the test, with top prizes for the smartest teams.

The Eloquent Elephant, Burj Khalifa St, Business Bay, Dubai, 8pm to 10pm, Monday. Tel: (0)4 438 3134. @theeloquentelephant

Monday: McCafferty’s JVC

One of the city’s favourite Irish hotspots hosts a quiz night led by Ciaran Fox every Monday from 7.30pm. You and your pals will be in the running to walk away with brunches, lunches and more. The Irish bar also has live music throughout the week for you to either celebrate your win or cheer up after a loss.

McCafferty’s JVC, Dubai, 7.30pm, Monday. Tel: (0)55 784 9220. mccaffertysjvc.com

Tuesday: 71 Sports Bar

For an entertaining pub quiz in a traditional sports bar setting, head to 71 Sports Bar. Quiz night runs on Tuesdays with plenty of prizes up for grabs. Make sure to make a reservation to ensure your spot.

71 Sports Bar, Trump International Golf Club Dubai, 8pm, Tuesday. Tel: (0)4 245 3939. trumpgolfdubai.com

Tuesday: McGettigan’s Factory

Gather your group’s brainboxes and head down to the quiz night at McGettigan’s Factory every Tuesday, hosted by Lottie. Show off your general knowledge as you go through the fun-filled rounds from 8pm.

McGettigan’s Factory, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 8pm, Tuesday. Tel: (0)4 230 0062. @mcgettigansfactorythepalm

Tuesday: McGettigan’s JBR

Get your geek on every Thursday at McGettigan’s with this free-to-enter quiz night. You’ll be tested on general knowledge, pop culture, movies, music and more by radio fave, Jono. The quiz starts at 7.30pm, with plenty of prizes to be won. Happy hour also runs during the quiz.

McGettigan’s, Jumeirah Lake Towers, 7.30pm, Thursday. Tel: (0)4 318 2580. mcgettigans.com

Tuesday: Phileas Fogg’s

Every Tuesday from 8pm, Phileas Fogg’s hosts a general knowledge quiz, so bring along your brainiest mates for drinks, pub grub, and a night of putting your skills to the test. Prizes go up to Dhs1,750 plus, there’s bonus rounds to win at too.

Phileas Fogg’s, Montgomerie Golf Club Academy, 8pm, Tuesday. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. foggs.xyz

Wednesday: The Cheeky Camel

Every Wednesday is Hump Day quiz night at the Cheeky Camel. Round up a gang and put your wits to the test to cop some pretty impressive prizes. First place wins a Dhs500 voucher for the spot, second place wins a Friday brunch for two and third place wins a steak night for two.

The Cheeky Camel, voco Bonnington, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 7.30pm, Wednesday. Tel: (0) 4 356 0574. @thecheekycameldxb

Wednesday: Big Easy Bar and Grill

Big Easy Bar and Grill is housed in The Els Club, and is the place to be to relax after a solid golf session. The fun, relaxed and laid back South African spot offers quiz night every Wednesday from 7pm to 9pm. Not only do you get 20 per cent off on selected menu items, prizes of up to Dhs1,500 are to be won every week. There’s also a happy hour drinks deal until 9pm, and unlimited bubbly for ladies for Dhs99.

Big Easy Bar and Grill, The Els Club, Dubai Sports City, 7pm to 9pm, Wednesday. Tel: (0) 4 425 1000. elsclubdubai.com

Wednesday: Garden on 8

Radio’s favourite faces Jono and Rich host the Garden on 8 quiz every Wednesday, which tests your general knowledge on everything from politics to music. Head down early to take advantage of happy hour from 4pm to 8pm.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, 8pm to 11pm, Wednesday. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Wednesday: Reform Social & Grill

Every Wednesday, Reform Social & Grill hosts ‘The Gameshow’ quiz night, which has an old-school English flare. There are awesome prizes to be won as well as plenty of offers, including Dhs35 selected beers, bubbly specials and more.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, 7.30pm to 9.30pm, Wednesday. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Wednesday: The Underground Pub

Tickle your brain as you puzzle over an array of questions which puts you in the running to win a bar tab worth Dhs500. You and your besties will be able to remain hydrated and fuelled throughout the quiz with pub grub and crisp drinks.

The Underground Pub, Habtoor Grand Resort, Al Falea Street, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, 8pm to 11pm, Wednesday. Tel: (0)4 399 5000. habtoorgranddining.com

Wednesday: [u]bk

Quiz nights at [u]bk are a regular Wednesday affair, running from 8.30pm to 10.30pm. You’ll need to bring your A-Game for the range of rounds all designed to test your knowledge, with an all-day happy hour available while you play.

[u]bk, Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai, 8.30pm to 10.30pm, Wednesday. Tel: (0)4 438 0000. @ubkdubai

Thursday: Crafty Fox Gastropub

The fortnightly quiz night at Crafty Fox Gastropub takes place every other Thursday and is the perfect spot to nerd out with your mates. There are prizes to be won and points to be proven, all kicking off at 8pm. The next one takes place on April 25.

Crafty Fox Gastropub, Golf and Country Club, Jumeirah Golf Estates, 8pm, every other Thursday. Tel: (0) 4 586 7777. dubaigolf.com

Thursday: Offside

Looking for a pub quiz that’s a bit more lively? Then try the party quiz at Offside, one of Dubai’s best sports bars, which takes place every Thursday. ‘Risky Quizzness’ is every week from 7.30pm, hosted by Ruth and Gary, and comes with speed quizzing, musical bingo and general trivia rounds, with up to Dhs3,000 in prizes to be won. Teachers get a 25 per cent discount, and there’s drinks deals to keep you hydrated.

Offside, JA Ocean View Hotel, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, 7pm, Thursday. Tel: (0)56 522 0219. @offsidedxb

Thursday: TJ’s

On Thursdays, you can test your general knowledge at TJ’s in JLT with quizmaster Dylan. The rounds vary from history to music, and there’s 50 per cent off selected drinks, or the option to upgrade to a free-flowing beer or wine package. First place gets a Dhs500 voucher, second place gets a Dhs250 one.

TJ’s, Taj JLT, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 7pm to 10pm, Thursday. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. tajhotels.com

Friday: The Coterie

Quiz and Chips takes over The Coterie every Friday night for some raucous fun and brainbox-testing rounds. There’s interactive games, trivia, and plenty of prizes to be won, plus a pint and fish and chips is Dhs95. Stick around afterwards as the live DJ takes you dancing into the weekend.

The Coterie, Precision Football, Ibn Battuta, 8pm to 10pm, Friday. Tel: (0)4 570 8072. @the.coterie.group

Images: Social/provided