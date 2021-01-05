It’s also bringing back the Dhs180 mani-pedi combo deal…

Need a post-Christmas and New Year spruce up or just fancy treating yourself? The purse strings can get a little tight after the festive holidays, so what if we told you that you could get your usual Dubai salon treatments at a fraction of the usual cost?

Cool Ibiza-inspired JLT salon, Willow Lane Dubai is here for you. Throughout January, new customers can avail 15 per cent off all treatments, from hair to lashes, brows, waxing and plenty more. The salon is also bringing back its stellar mani-pedi combo deal, for everyone.

Until January 31, 2020, you can get a gel manicure and pedicure for Dhs180. If you also fancied a bouncy blow dry, you can do a gel mani-pedi, plus a blow-dry for Dhs250, all in. The luxe leather nail chairs, complete with cushy cushions are super comfortable, so sit back and relax.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕎𝕀𝕃𝕃𝕆𝕎 𝕃𝔸ℕ𝔼 🌴 (@willowlanedubai)

Stepping back from the exuberant styles of some Dubai salons, Willow Lane is designed to invite you into a calming oasis, with a neutral colour scheme, leafy green foliage and fluffy pampas grass. Willow Lane’s Instagram wall carries on the simple, Ibiza aesthetic, and is framed by nautical rope.

UK-trained stylists are on hand for all of your hair needs. All of Willow Lane’s stylists are colour experts in Balayage, ombré and highlights, plus cut and blow drys. A wide range of high-quality hair extensions are also stocked.

As well as being your go-to for all things hair and beauty, the salon has been designed to be a social environment. Arrive a little early and enjoy coffee or juice at the bar, before getting comfortable for your hair or beauty treatments.

The 15 per cent discount on all Willow Lane services throughout January is available to new customers only. The Dhs180 mani-pedi combo and the Dhs250 mani-pedi-blowdry combo is available for all customers, old and new.

Treat yourself…

Willow Lane Dubai, Cluster C, JLT Dubai, open daily 9am to 9pm. Tel: (0)52 584 8201. facebook.com/Willowlanedubai

Images: Provided