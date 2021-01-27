Tuck into flavours of China, India, Thailand and the Philippines all under one roof…

A new weekly dining deal has just launched at Glasshouse Brasserie at the heart of Old Dubai at Hilton Dubai Creek. And it promises to take diners on a culinary journey through Asia.

The pocket-friendly deal runs every Wednesday and will cost you just Dhs199 with house beverages.

In charge of driving home? Opt for the soft beverage package which will just cost you Dhs119.

If you have little ones, you can bring them along for a cost of just Dhs69 if they are from the ages of six to 12. Under six-year-olds dine for free.

A number of new dishes can be sampled including mutton dum biryani, Peking duck with plum hoisin sauce, Filipino beef tapa and soy sautéed bok choy to name a few.

Off the Asian BBQ corner, there’s chicken satay, Korean beef BBQ, Indian spiced lamb leg and chargrilled corn on the cob. Additionally, off the meat carving station, there’s Tandoori marinated baby chicken and live cooking stations will serve up delicious makhani, Thai red and green curries.

And of course, there’s a number of treats to end your night on a sweet note including hot gulab jamun, moti chor ki laddu, green tea panacotta, mango sago and coconut jelly. Yum!

The buffet runs from 7pm to 10pm which means you can enjoy happy hour and watch the sunset over Dubai at the hotel’s rooftop bar – The Edge. The bar is located on the 14th floor and offers spectacular views of the Dubai Creek and the Arabian Sea.

Don’t forget to make a reservation before you head on over on 04 212 7550 or email dxbdc_glasshouse@hilton.com

Asian Buffet Night at Glasshouse Brasserie, Deira, Hilton Dubai Creek, every Wed 7pm to 10pm, Dhs119 with soft drinks, Dhs199 with house drinks, Dhs69 children ages 6 to 12, Tel: (0) 4 212 7550. @dubaicreekhilton

Images: Hilton Dubai Creek