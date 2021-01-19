Welcome to the new normal way to travel…

Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways have partnered with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), meaning they will become two of the first airlines to trial IATA’s new app.

The IATA Travel Pass is a mobile app which will store your PCR and vaccine information, to ease travel during these times. The digital platform is designed to manage all travel documentation digitally, in line with any government requirements.

Emirates will implement phase one of its trial in April for the validation of Covid-19 PCR tests before departure. Etihad will offer the option to use the IATA Travel Pass to guests on selected flights from Abu Dhabi in the first quarter of 2021.

In both cases, the full roll-out will depend on the success of the trial. The app will allow passengers travelling abroad to share their Covid-19 test status directly with the airline before even reaching the airport, which will then auto-populate onto their check-in system.

“As borders re-open, IATA Travel Pass will be further enhanced with more capabilities to meet all governments testing or vaccination verification requirements and Emirates customers will be among the first to have these services,” said Nick Careen, IATA Senior Vice President for Airport, Passenger, Cargo and Security regarding the partnership.

The IATA Travel Pass aims to help passengers to keep control of their data share their test results with airlines and authorities for travel. The concept will make it more ‘convenient for passengers to manage travel documentation throughout their journey’.

“A high priority for Etihad is for our guests to have an easy, secure and efficient way to identify and verify their information. Being one of the first airlines globally working with IATA as a pioneer partner on the IATA Travel Pass is a big step forward for Etihad’s guests and for the industry,” said Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer, Etihad Aviation Group.

Image: Provided