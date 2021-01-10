And the National Aquarium is about 95 per cent done…

Al Qana is a massive waterfront entertainment and leisure hub located in the Al Maqta end of Abu Dhabi.

It’s still under construction, but anybody that’s recently driven by it will be able to tell, it’s tantalisingly close to being ready for opening.

The sleek white arches, that rise and descend over the development like a post-modern wave give the area an appropriately nautical feel. And with the marina, and its 100 berths now complete, it’s an appropriately nautical facade.

Despite the challenges thrown up by the virus-that-shall-not-be-named over the past 12 months, construction has continued at a pace.

When it opens late this year, visitors to Al Qana will also be able to knock cutlery in a tasty range of restaurants, cafes and diners. There’s a huge 15-screen Cinemacity (that’s 85 per cent complete), an Esports and gaming hub called ‘Pixel’, The Bridge Wellness and Lifestyle Hub which is now 85 per cent complete and whole load more.

The Al Maqta lesiuretropolis will also be home to the beautiful briny National Aquarium (now 95 per cent complete). It’s set to feature over 5,000sqm of aquatic adventure and the largest underwater tunnel in the region.

Speaking about these construction milestones, Fouad Mashal, CEO of Al Barakah International Investment, developer of Al Qana said: “As the tourism sector recovers from the travel restrictions due to the pandemic, Al Qana would be ready to receive visitors in 2021. We are almost there, and it will be worth the wait! 2021 is the year we and the UAE celebrate the country’s 50th anniversary.

