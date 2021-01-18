There’s plenty of food and beverage stalls, games, music, shops and much more…

For a spot of family time with fresh creek breeze and plenty of entertainment – head down to Market on the Creek located at Festival Bay in Dubai Festival City.

The market is a partnership with The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing and Dubai Festival City Mall and will transform the waterfront promenade with a series of activations. It will run all the way up to April 10.

The first series is called ‘Market on the Creek’ and it will feature bazaars, food and beverage outlets, entertainment from home-grown talent, products and brands.

Shop till you drop at home-grown pop up brands selling up everything from fashion to beauty, wellness, health food and nutrition, home decor and much more. Remember, by shopping here you will be supporting local start-ups.

And of course, there’s plenty of mouth-watering food and beverage stands across the six weeks.

Love K-Pop? The Market K-Pop Fanzone is a unique installation paying homage to a cultural phenomenon that has taken the world by storm. You are encouraged to go dressed as your favourite icon and stand the chance to win some prizes. And it’s a great way to get those likes on Instagram.

You can even get your art on and de-stress at the art and crafts designated workshop area. The little ones will absolutely love it, too.

For some more competitive fun, there’s games you can try out such as Jenga, checkers, Tic Tac Toe and more.

There’s even a message wall at the location with plenty of untold inspirational stories shared by Dubai residents.

Strict precautionary measures will be place to ensure safety of its customers, so don’t forget your masks at home. And bring a jacket, as it can get chilly.

Market on the Creek, Festival Bay in Dubai Festival City, Dubai, until April 10. @dubaifestivalcitymall

Images: Market on the Creek