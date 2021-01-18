Where to get discounted drinks, every day of the week…

From cut-price cocktails to bargain-basement bar snacks, here are four new happy hours in Dubai to try this week. First up, a brilliant new happy hour at STK, with drinks from Dhs25 and snacks from Dhs20.

Tuesday to Thursday: STK

The deal: Spirits from Dhs25 and snacks from Dhs20

STK has just launched a stellar new happy hour in JBR and Downtown Dubai. From 5pm to 7pm, Tuesday to Thursday, drinks start at just Dhs25 for selected spirits. It’s Dhs30 for the CLMX cocktail or a fruity sangria, Dhs35 for classic cocktails including margaritas, mojitos, daiquiris and Aperol spritzes, and Dhs30 to Dhs40 for a range of wines. On the snack front, you can snap up oysters and beef tartare for Dhs20 a pop, mini burgers for Dhs30, tuna tacos for Dhs40, and steak and chips for Dhs50.

STK Happy Hour, JBR and Downtown Dubai, Tue to Thu 5pm to 7pm, from Dhs20. STK Downtown, tel: (04) 425 3948. STK JBR, tel: (04) 323 0061. togrp.com/brand/stk

Sunday to Thursday: Lola Taberna Española

The deal: Drinks from Dhs22

Say olé to the brand-spanking happy hour at Spanish hotspot Lola Taberna Española. From 5pm to 7pm, Sunday to Thursday, you can enjoy Spanish-accented drinks starting at Dhs22. Pair your sips with authentic Spanish pintxos (snacks) for the full Iberian experience.

Lola Taberna Española, Tryp by Wyndham Dubai, Sun to Thu, 5pm to 7pm, from Dhs22. Tel: (04) 247 6688. @lolataberna

Daily: Bombay Borough

The deal: Two for one cocktails, wines, beers and spirits

Happy hour at Bombay Borough harks back to the 1950s and ’60s in Bombay, when prohibition saw drinks secretly being served from homes. We love the cute bottled ‘Pauwa’ cocktails, laced with house-infused spirits and Indian aromats. Between 4pm and 8pm daily, it’s buy-one-get-one-free on the full range of cocktails, wines, beers and spirits.

Bombay Borough, Gate Village 3, DIFC, daily 4pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) 327 1555. bombayborough.com

Daily: Soho Beer Garden

The deal: Beers from Dhs28

It’s beer o’clock at Soho Beer Garden, every day from 5pm to 8pm, when selected brews including Heineken, Budweiser and Amstel start at Dhs28.

Soho Beer Garden, near the Meydan Racecourse, Nad Al Sheba, daily, 5pm to 8pm. destinationsoho.com

Images: Supplied