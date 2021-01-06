Perfect if you’re in need of a dose of vitamin sea…

Wednesdays are about to get a lot sunnier in Dubai, as there’s a brand new lunch and pool deal in town. Popular beach club Nikki Beach Dubai has revealed a brand new deal, which is perfect for people lucky enough to have Wednesdays off work.

If you’re looking to brighten up your mid-week plans, the new offer is aptly named ‘We Love Wednesday’, and rightly so. Each couple will be able to enjoy a huge canapé boat packed with signature sushi and a selection of bites.

Plus you’ll also get your choice of a bottle of Nikki Beach’s own red, white or rosé wine thrown in. All of this can be yours for Dhs450 per couple. And, if that’s not enough you’ll also be able to enjoy pool and beach access, provided that there is availability.

On Wednesdays, Nikki Beach Dubai has more of a relaxed vibe than its well-known weekend antics. So, if you’re looking for a relaxing food-fuelled day in the sun, then we reckon this new offer will suit you down to a tee.

Don’t worry if you’re not there in time for lunch, as the offer runs all day until 8pm.

Can’t make it on Wednesdays? Not a problem, Nikki Beach has plenty of other events running throughout the week too. For example, Rosé Saturdays happens every week in the restaurant, offering an ideal way to wind down the weekend with plenty of food and free-flowing drinks from Dhs265.

Tuesday is for the ladies, as girls can get discounted entry to the beach club, with drinks included. Every Tuesday, enjoy pool and beach access plus six drinks for Dhs130 on ‘Ladies Tuesdays’.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, Dubai, Wednesdays, 11am to 8pm, Dhs450 per couple. Tel: (0)4 376 6162. dubai-bc.nikkibeach.com