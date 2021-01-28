Because we all know the way to their heart is through their stomach…

Looking for an alternative to the standard dozen red roses this Valentine’s Day? Reform Social and Grill has come up with a rather meaty alternative. Dine at the British gastropub in the Lakes between February 12 and 14, and you can gift your meat-loving paramour one of Reform’s edible bouquets of bacon roses, barbecued ribs or charcuterie.

Imagine the delight on your date’s face when you present them with a bunch of eight ‘bae-con’ roses, crafted from curls of the finest real bacon. This savoury bouquet will set you back Dhs125, and if you’d like something wet to wash down all that sweet, sweet bacon grease, you can order a two-hour drinks package for Dhs150 per person.

More dramatic still is the ‘bar-bae-cue ribs’ arrangement, an avant-garde assembly of 12 sticky glazed ribs. Reform’s also offering a choice of two cheese and charcuterie board packages, made with curls of salumi, smoked meats, cheese, fruit, olives and cornichons. These photogenic bouquets are priced at Dhs220 for the bouquet on its own, or Dhs350 with bottled beer or wine for one and a half hours.

Reform’s bacon and rib bouquets are available for dine-in only, from February 12 to 14. But if you’d rather stay in this year, you can order the charcuterie boards for takeaway or delivery (for an additional fee, with four hours’ notice). It’s worth noting that all of Reform’s special Valentine’s Day bouquets feature meat that’s suitable for non-Muslims.

Reform Social and Grill, The Lakes, Valentine’s Day edible bouquets available Feb 12 to 14, from Dhs125. To make a booking or place an order, tel: (04) 454 2638 or WhatsApp (0) 58 647 8692. @reformdubai

Images: Supplied