You’ll need to book fast to avail fabulous discounts…

We’re sure we’re not the only ones who have been dreaming of a holiday and, right now, there’s an extra reason to take it from a dream to a reality (if you’re lucky enough to be able to). World-famous UAE airlines, Emirates and Etihad have announced a flash sale on flights to destinations around the world.

Emirates is encouraging people to ‘reconnect with the world in 2021.’ Economy Class fares from Dubai start at Dhs1,055 to Karachi; Dhs1,605 to Istanbul; Dhs695 to Cairo; Dhs1,995 to Moscow and Dhs4,995 to Los Angeles, so it’s time to start thinking where you would like to go.

To avail the special discounts, you’ll need to book between January 19 and February 2, 2021 on flights up until June 15, 2021. You can have peace of mind when you’re travelling as Emirates offer flexible booking options and multi-risk travel insurance including COVID-19 cover with every flight.

Did you know that Emirates recently introduced premium economy to one of its huge A380 aircrafts, which has been flying between Dubai and London since January 4. Another five A380’s with premium economy are set to be launched over 2021 and 2022.

Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad is also running a series of special discount flights. Book by January 21 to avail the offers, valid on flights until November 24. Economy class flights include Abu Dhabi to Istanbul for Dhs1,795, Manila for Dhs2,428 and Cairo Dhs1,078.

Similar to Emirates, Etihad airways offers its travellers flexible booking policies and travel insurance which covers for Covid-19. Etihad requires every passenger to be tested for Covid-19 before flying and they offer a free test.

Images: Getty